Mad Ants out of playoff contention despite victory

The Mad Ants have been eliminated from playoff contention in their 15th season, but they did get a victory Wednesday – 130-121 over the Capital City Go-Go at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In what’s their last home game of the season – the Mad Ants split games between Gainbridge and Memorial Coliseum – they were paced by Darius Adams’ 31 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Nate Hinton had 29 points and Walt Lemon Jr. added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Mad Ants (16-16), who have two road games remaining.

Gabe York had 17 points.

For Capital City (20-9), which is in second place in the Eastern Conference, Jaime Echenique had 36 points and 16 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin added 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

