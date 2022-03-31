Mad Ants lose penultimate game of season

Darius Adams totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but the Mad Ants lost 131-110 to the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Mad Ants’ 15th season will conclude there 7 p.m. Saturday.

Andrew Rowsey had 17 points for the Mad Ants (16-17). Nate Hinton and Troy Baxter Jr. added 15 apiece.

Westchester (17-14) was paced by Feron Hunt, Louis King and Aamir Simms, who had 19 points each, as the Knicks won a third straight game.

Westchester shot 55% from the field – Simms made 8 of 10 shots, Hunt 8 of 12 and King 7 of 14 – and Fort Wayne was 40% from the field.

jcohn@jg.net