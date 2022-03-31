Thursday, March 31, 2022 10:00 pm
Mad Ants lose penultimate game of season
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Darius Adams totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but the Mad Ants lost 131-110 to the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
The Mad Ants’ 15th season will conclude there 7 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Rowsey had 17 points for the Mad Ants (16-17). Nate Hinton and Troy Baxter Jr. added 15 apiece.
Westchester (17-14) was paced by Feron Hunt, Louis King and Aamir Simms, who had 19 points each, as the Knicks won a third straight game.
Westchester shot 55% from the field – Simms made 8 of 10 shots, Hunt 8 of 12 and King 7 of 14 – and Fort Wayne was 40% from the field.
jcohn@jg.net
