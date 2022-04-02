Saturday, April 02, 2022 9:20 pm
Mad Ants win, finish .500
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Jordan Bell had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, leading the Mad Ants to a 117-99 victory Saturday over the Westchester Knicks in the finale of Fort Wayne’s 15th season.
Bell made 11 of 14 shots for the Mad Ants (17-17), who got 25 points from Gabe York at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
The Knicks had defeated the Mad Ants 131-110 there Thursday.
Darius Adams had 21 points. Walt Lemon Jr. added 14 points and 11 assists for the Mad Ants.
Westchester (17-15) was paced by Louis King’s 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Feron Hunt added 18 points.
The Mad Ants trailed by six points before a 41-22 second-quarter run.
