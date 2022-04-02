Mad Ants win, finish .500

Jordan Bell had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, leading the Mad Ants to a 117-99 victory Saturday over the Westchester Knicks in the finale of Fort Wayne’s 15th season.

Bell made 11 of 14 shots for the Mad Ants (17-17), who got 25 points from Gabe York at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Knicks had defeated the Mad Ants 131-110 there Thursday.

Darius Adams had 21 points. Walt Lemon Jr. added 14 points and 11 assists for the Mad Ants.

Westchester (17-15) was paced by Louis King’s 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Feron Hunt added 18 points.

The Mad Ants trailed by six points before a 41-22 second-quarter run.

