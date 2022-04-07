York, Hinton join Pacers on 2-way deals

Gabe York and Nate Hinton, who played this season for the Mad Ants, have signed two-way contracts with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

Two former Mad Ants, Terry Taylor and Duane Washington Jr., had occupied the Pacers’ two-way contract spots before they had them converted to standard NBA deals on Wednesday.

York averaged 21.8 points and a G League-leading 2.5 steals for the Mad Ants. Hinton averaged 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

