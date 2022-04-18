Mad Ants' Anderson First Team All-G League

Justin Anderson, who led the G League in scoring when he was called to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers on March 17, was selected First Team All-G League on Monday.

He’s the third Mad Ants player, in their 15-year history, to receive the honor along with Ron Howard (2014) and Tony Mitchell (2013).

Anderson was averaging 27.8 points over 22 regular-season games – along with 47.7% shooting, and averages of 7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals – before he was called to the NBA for a third time this season. He also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also named to the First Team by coaches and general managers were: South Bay’s Mason Jones, College Park’s Justin Tillman, Texas’ Moses Wright and Rio Grande Valley’s Trevelin Queen, who was selected MVP.

On the Second Team were Delaware’s Charles Bassey and Braxton Key, College Park’s Cat Barber, Motor City’s Saben Lee, the MVP runner-up, and Raptors 905’s Reggie Perry.

Fort Wayne’s Gabe York, who led the G League with 2.5 steals per game, wasn’t selected to the All-Defensive Team. Making that were Delaware’s Shaquille Harrison and Charles Bassey, Cleveland’s Tacko Fall, Queen and Key.

jcohn@jg.net