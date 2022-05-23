Mad Ants unveil 6 dates for coming season

The Mad Ants unveiled the dates of six games next season – all at Memorial Coliseum – with more to be announced at a later time

Their home opener will be Nov. 5, and it’ll be Military Appreciation Night, with the first 1,000 fans receiving tote bags. On Nov. 25, the Mad Ants will celebrate the counties that make up the 260 area code. Dec. 3 will be Marvel and Princess Night and the Mad Ants will wear Black Panther-themed jerseys. On Feb. 12, it’ll be Youth Sports Night and the first 500 kids 12 and younger will receive jerseys.

March 11’s game will be Fan Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Justin Anderson, a First Team All-G League player this season. And there will be an 11 a.m. Education Day game March 9.

Ticket packages for the aforementioned games, except the Education Day game, go on sale June 17. Information is at ftwaynemadants.com.

It hasn’t yet been announced if the Mad Ants will play all their home games at the Coliseum or if some will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as was the case this season.

