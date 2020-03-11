Richner sets 'Dons record for low round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Purdue Fort Wayne senior Linnzie Richner set an 18-hole program record on Tuesday with a score of 69 at the final round of the Benbow Invitational. She shot 80-69-149 to finish the tournament tied for third place.

The Mastodons shot 302 as a team on Tuesday, the fourth-best round in team history. PFW tied for fourth with Radford.

Richner did not record a bogey on Tuesday, and birdied the par-5 second hole and par-3 14th.