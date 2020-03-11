The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:10 pm

    Richner sets 'Dons record for low round

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Purdue Fort Wayne senior Linnzie Richner set an 18-hole program record on Tuesday with a score of 69 at the final round of the Benbow Invitational. She shot 80-69-149 to finish the tournament tied for third place. 

    The Mastodons shot 302 as a team on Tuesday, the fourth-best round in team history. PFW tied for fourth with Radford. 

    Richner did not record a bogey on Tuesday, and birdied the par-5 second hole and par-3 14th. 

