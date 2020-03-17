The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:10 pm

    Ivy Tech baseball ends season

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Ivy Tech baseball coach Lance Hershberger announced that the remainder of the Titans' baseball season was cancelled on Monday after being suspended on Friday. The Titans were 6-5 after winning both ends of a doubleheader against Trine's JV team on Thursday. They had won four of their last five games after opening the season with three straight losses. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article