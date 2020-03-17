Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:10 pm
Ivy Tech baseball ends season
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Ivy Tech baseball coach Lance Hershberger announced that the remainder of the Titans' baseball season was cancelled on Monday after being suspended on Friday. The Titans were 6-5 after winning both ends of a doubleheader against Trine's JV team on Thursday. They had won four of their last five games after opening the season with three straight losses.
