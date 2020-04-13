Saint Francis adds esports program

Saint Francis will add an esports program that hopes to begin competition in the fall, the school announced Monday.

Saint Francis will be a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and will compete in a number of games including League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite and Rocket League.

The new program will be led by Vaughn Gallagher, a Fort Wayne native and graduate of the class of 2018 who is a web developer for Asher Agency and a competitive gamer, playing Super Smash Bros. Melee, League of Legends, Counter Strike Global Offensive and Rocket League. Gallagher was a defender and then a student assistant for the men's soccer team during his time at Saint Francis.

Gallagher is currently recruiting gamers for the team, and scholarships will be available for members of the program.