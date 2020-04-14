Purdue to open basketball season vs. Evansville

Purdue men's basketball will take on the Evansville Purple Aces at Mackey Arena to open the 2020-21 season, the Boilermakers announced today. The game is scheduled to take place Nov. 10, with tip time and broadcast info to be released at a later date.

The matchup is the third non-conference game the Boilermakers have announced for next season's schedule, joining meetings with Indiana State on Nov. 13 and West Virginia on Dec. 13.

The Purple Aces, members of the Missouri Valley Conference, are coming off a 9-23 campaign (including 0-18 in the MVC) and have not made the NCAA Tournament since 1999. However, they pulled a huge upset last season, going to Rupp Arena and beating then-No. 1 Kentucky 67-64 in early November.

Evansville coach Todd Lickliter returns all but one player from last year's team, including leading scorer DeAndre Williams, a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a sophomore last season. The last time these teams met was in December 2005, Matt Painter's first season with the Boilers, and Evansville won that matchup 75-69. Purdue has a 9-5 all-time series advantage.

