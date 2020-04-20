PFW adds basketball commit from Canada

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball added a commitment to its 2020 recruiting class when 6-foot, 170-pound point guard Justice Prentice announced his decision tonight to play for the Mastodons. Prentice, a Toronto native, played high school basketball at the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy in Mono, Ontario.

"To all my coaches and teammates at the Athlete Institute, what an unbelievable season," Prentice wrote in a social media message. "I will never forget the memories we've created. It's always been my goal to play Division-1 basketball. I could not be more thankful and grateful to have achieved it."

dsinn@jg.net