Ball State's Danny Pinter drafted by Colts

For the first time since 2014, Ball State has a selection in the NFL Draft – and he's staying close to home. Danny Pinter, a two-year starter at right tackle with the Cardinals who converted to the position from tight end following a season-ending injury in 2017, was picked by the Colts with a fifth-round selection, No. 149 overall. Pinter is a South Bend native and is the highest draft pick the Cardinals have had since Robert Brewster went in the third round to the Dallas Cowboys in 2009.

“This state means a lot to me,” Pinter told IndyStar about Indiana. “I’ve lived here my whole life. Played football here my whole life. To have the opportunity to be here, to stay around a bunch of people who helped me get to this point, I really can’t put it into words.”

Ball State coaches described Pinter last season as the team's "best football player" and he showed it, earning First-Team All-MAC honors in 2019. He anchored an offensive line that ran for 200-plus yards in seven of eight MAC games and rolled up 374 against Toledo. Pinter got in on the ball-carrying action himself against Central Michigan in November, catching a pass on a trick play and rumbling five yards for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Pinter has NFL size and put together a solid performance at the NFL Combine with a 4.91 in the 40-yard dash, 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and a 29 1/2-inch vertical leap. In other words, he's maintained much of the athleticism from his days as a tight end, giving him an opportunity to make an impact on the offensive line in the pros. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein considered Pinter a project for the NFL team that decided to choose him in the draft, though he noted obvious upside:

"(Pinter) converted from tight end to tackle two years ago and will need to keep sliding inside as a zone-scheme blocker. His understanding of angles improved rapidly in-season, allowing his athleticism and agility to do their things as a move blocker. He sustains with grip strength and balance, but needs to be on the move and working away from stack-and-shed defenders.

"His short arms and substandard core strength got him bullied into the pocket by average MAC rushers and there is no guarantee that additional strength and technique work will fix it against pro rushers. He faces an uphill battle, but has developmental potential."

Pinter joins a Colts team that is set on the offensive line with all five starters including guard Quenton Nelson, one of the league's best, returning from last year's team. That will give Pinter time to develop as a depth piece and potentially move into the starting lineup as he gains strength. He'll likely play guard in the league rather than tackle, so he'll get to study under Nelson and learn from one of the NFL's premier linemen.

