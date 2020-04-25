Bengals select Purdue LB Markus Bailey in seventh round

The Cincinnati Bengals added to Purdue's draft haul to start the seventh round when they chose linebacker Markus Bailey with the first choice of the NFL Draft's final round, the 215th overall selection. Bailey's selection, which follows Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins going in the fourth round, gives the Boilermakers multiple picks in the same draft for the first time since 2014. Bailey is the first Purdue linebacker taken in the draft since Ryan Kerrigan went in the first round to Washington in 2011.

Bailey has been a fixture with the Boilermakers during the Jeff Brohm Era, a four-year starter that led the team in tackles in 2016 and 2018 (when he led the Big Ten with 82 solo tackles and was third in total takedowns with 115), was second in 2017 and likely would have been among the conference's leaders in 2019 had he not suffered a knee injury that ended his final campaign in West Lafayette after only two games. As it was, he finished his Boilers career with 324 total tackles, 228 of them solo and 28 of them for loss, while adding 14 1/2 sacks, six interceptions and six pass breakups. The best moment of his career came in 2018, when he had a career-high 15 tackles in a massive upset of No. 2 Ohio State and added an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Bailey's knee injury likely hurt his draft stock as it not only kept him from providing more tape from his senior season, but also limited him to the bench press at the NFL Combine, where he managed 15 reps of 225 pounds. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected him as a late-round selection with below-average athleticism, but above-average effort and intelligence.

"(Bailey is a) lunch-pail linebacker able to consistently chalk up production totals in a variety of columns despite a lack of top-tier athleticism. Bailey's intent and play strength are factors that stand out in his success. His effort rarely wavers during a rep and he has the strength and football IQ to put himself in quality positions to make plays.

"He needs to process blocking schemes faster and take more chances, as his athletic limitations will show up more frequently against NFL competition. Knee injuries in 2015 and 2019 might hurt his draft standing a little bit, but he has middle-round talent as a quality three-down backup."

The 6-foot, 235-pound Bailey joins a Bengals team that also took linebackers in the second and third rounds and so he will have plenty of competition if he wants to make the roster out of fall camp. His injury is a significant question mark going forward: if he comes back fully healthy and can remain so for an extended period of time, he has the talent and work ethic to compete with players who were drafted well before him. He will also need to put on some weight and add strength if he is going to develop into an NFL linebacker.

