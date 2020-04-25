Luers grad Austin Mack signs NFL contract with New York Giants

Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack, who played wide receiver at Ohio State, signed a free agent contract tonight with the New York Giants after the NFL Draft concluded Saturday night. Mack, who many experts pegged as a late-round selection, went undrafted, but signed almost immediately after the draft concluded.

Mack is the first player from Bishop Luers to sign an NFL contract since Jaylon Smith did so with the Dallas Cowboys after getting drafted in the second round in 2016. Knights coach Kyle Lindsay said he saw some similarities between his two former stars.

"It's good to see students and players grow up and still become the same lovable person and caring person they were in high school," Lindsay told the Journal Gazette. "(Mack) is just a great person. There's a lot of similarities in that regard with Jaylon. They haven't really changed."

Before the draft, Mack told the Journal Gazette that he was excited to be signed with a team so that he could get started earning the trust of his coaches and proving he belonged in the professional ranks.

“I'll be able to just get to work,” Mack said. “All of this preparation before the draft doesn't guarantee anything until you go earn that spot with your team. So I'm excited to get with a team and go put in that work at the next level.”

Mack had 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns in his Ohio State career. He joins a Giants team that started a rookie fifth-round pick at wide receiver last season in Darius Slayton, so he will have opportunities to prove his value to the four-time Super Bowl champions. He is a strong, athletic wide receiver that made some spectacular catches while he was with the Buckeyes.

Look for a conversation Monday in the Journal Gazette with Mack about signing into the NFL.