Rams pick Purdue's Brycen Hopkins in fourth round

Purdue has joined the 2020 NFL Draft party. Late in the fourth round, the Los Angeles Rams made Boilermakers tight end Brycen Hopkins the 136th overall selection in the draft. It's the highest a Boiler has been selected in the draft since Kawann Short went to the Carolina Panthers in the second round in 2013. The last time a Purdue tight end was drafted higher than Hopkins was in 2008, when Dustin Keller was a first-round selection.

Hopkins certainly had a career at Purdue that would suggest he'd be a high draft pick. He was a two-time All-Big Ten performer, including a first-team selection in 2019 after he pulled in 61 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. That effort also won him Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors. He completed his Purdue career with an eight-catch, 142-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Bucket Game against Indiana, nearly leading the banged-up Boilers to a win over the favored Hoosiers. Purdue lost 44-41, but Hopkins caught a 72-yard touchdown pass, showing his ability to stretch the field vertically.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Hopkins had a solid NFL Combine performance, as well, running a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash that was faster than Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, another pass-catching end, who was the first player selected in the draft at their position. Hopkins joins a Rams team that was one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the league last season, ranking third in attempts and fourth in yards. That plays into Hopkins' strengths as he's still working on honing his craft as a run-blocker. The Rams have an entrenched starter at tight end in Tyler Higbee, who caught 69 passes for 734 yards and three scores last season, so Hopkins will likely be expected to provide some depth and another option for quarterback Jared Goff.

The knocks on Hopkins coming out of Purdue were that his hands aren't particularly good and he isn't great at getting himself open in man coverage. The Rams are likely betting that coach Sean McVay will be able to scheme Hopkins open, much like Jeff Brohm did at Purdue. The hands will be a question mark for the former Boilermaker until he proves he has put those issues behind him, but he has landed in a good situation that should allow him to develop under a smart coaching staff without much pressure to produce immediately.

