Purdue athletic director working to get sports back

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski took a few questions about the state of the Boilermakers athletic department tonight during "Purdue in Your Home", the socially-distanced, online version of the annual "Purdue on the Road" series that brings prominent members of the Purdue athletic department to cities across Indiana.

The Boilermakers will hold similar events on June 16 and July 14.

Here are some of the highlights from Bobinski, who has been the Boilermaker athletic director since August 2016.

On Purdue president Mitch Daniels pushing for a safe fall reopening of the West Lafayette campus:

"I'm personally extremely grateful that that's the tone that President Daniels, our board and our leadership here at Purdue has set. We have no guarantees, we don't know what the next several months will look like and how it will unfold, but having that aspirational sense of 'Here's where we intend to go, we're going to work every single day towards that end', to me is extremely helpful.

"There was a period of time here in our society recently where you sort of have this everyday swirl of misery, just going deeper and deeper into that pit of misery and wringing your hands about 'This is just the way things are going to be.' I thought that President Daniels' initial message, which generated tremendous national attention and honestly motivated other campuses, other leaders like him in and around higher education to follow suit, was extremely well-articulated, extremely well-timed and honestly based in science and fact.

"Right now, everybody's got an opinion and speculating and honestly most of those folks know no more than anybody else. It's purely opinion. I don't think that's helpful. I think being based in fact, based in science is the very best thing we can all do. Sometimes that's hard to come by so you have to slow down a bit, but that's the approach Purdue has taken. We in athletics have every intention to mirror that same approach. We have been hard at working planning for a return to staff activity first, a return to student-athlete activity second and a return to competition third and what that will need to look like from a safety and mitigation perspective in every responsible way and every fact-based way that we possibly can. It's great to know we're on a campus where that's the top-to-bottom approach, that's not just us in athletics hoping to get back in action here, that's the sentiment across our entire campus and Purdue-wide.

"Once you set that objective, unless you're overcome by events that we just can't find a way to mitigate, we're going to land there in a very positive way."

On the most surprising thing he's learned about himself during the pandemic:

"The most surprising thing is just how white this facial hair I've grown as my own personal protest against the virus came in. That's alarming to say the least [laughter].

"On a more serious note. Probably one of the things you learn is that you're resilient. I've been in college athletics, this is year 36, that's how (my facial hair) turned white, I can tell you that. But you're used to a routine, a rhythm, a process that unfolds in a very orderly way every year. Well, that's not what we're doing right now. You find out very quickly that we're a very adaptable species, we can adapt to different circumstances.

"I'm still not the most swift when it comes to technology, I'm getting there. I've had so many video conference calls on 12 different platforms and most times I'm able to sign in and be coherent, but not every time. You learn that you can figure those things out along the way. It's definitely been an educational process and one where you have a little more time to reflect or think. One thing I've also learned is I miss in every way things that, over the course of time, going to one more (athletic) event, one more banquet are things that you get a little tired of, but now I miss them tremendously. I would do anything to have an event to go to. ... All of those are things that have become part of your being and when it's taken away, you really miss it."

On how decisions are being made about athletics going forward:

"The reality is it's a multi-layered set of decision-making processes. There is no single entity that has the go, no-go button that they're giving the thumbs up or thumbs down here. Obviously there's a federal framework, there's a state and local framework, there's an NCAA framework that lays on top and finally there's a local campus set of protocols, procedures and regulations that we'll all live within. Whatever athletics will look like this fall will have to fall in line with all of that.

"The Big Ten has been very, very progressive in my mind in terms of how we've communicated as a league. We have had, since this began on March 10 or 11 when we really got into this, right in the midst of the men's basketball championship, we have had an every day Big Ten athletic directors' conference call with the conference commissioner and other key staff members. We do it every single day, which we're the only league in the country that's done that. As a result of that, we're as connected, we're as transparent with each other, we're aware of the initiatives the league has underway, we've got our own emerging infectious disease subcommittee that's working on return-to-campus protocols, safe-return-to-activity protocols, what do we do in the event, which is inevitable, that one of our athletes or several of our athletes or several of our staff members are going to contract the virus. What are the steps that take place when that occurs?

"Lots of different folks are involved in the decision process, but ultimately it will be a more collaborative, more collective decision that 'Hey, we're going to return to competitive activity here.' We are extremely hopeful that that is the case, it's important for lots of reasons, but most importantly, our young people have invested lots of time and energy in their lives to this point, it's a big part of what they envisioned their college experience being and we want to be able to deliver on that. We want to be able to deliver for our fans to enjoy Purdue Boilermaker competition this fall and beyond. We're working really, really hard to be as prepared as we can be locally so when all those other entities and everything lines up in a good way, we are ready to go. That's our objective and I feel very good about where we're positioned right now."

