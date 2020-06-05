Former Mastodon to play in TBT

Frank Gaines, who played for IPFW from 2008 to 2013, has committed to play for Men of Mackey, a team of Purdue alumni, in The Basketball Tournament. TBT, normally a 64-team event, will have 24 teams vying over 10 days at one location for the $2-million winner-take-all prize this year. The bracket and schedule will be announced later this month. Gaines, who made the Summit League’s all-conference first team in 2012 and 2013, played this season in Italy. Also on Men of Mackey’s roster are Fort Wayne-natives Rapheal Davis and Grady Eifert. The team is managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay.

