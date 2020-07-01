Davis dropped from TBT roster

Rapheal Davis has been dropped from Men of Mackey’s roster for the $1 million, winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, which begins Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Men of Mackey, billed as Purdue alumni, has lost both of its players from Fort Wayne, the other being Grady Eifert. However, the team is managed by resident Ryan Kay and has former IPFW player Frank Gaines.

