Gaines, Men of Mackey advance at TBT

Frank Gaines, a former IPFW star, totaled nine points and played more than 29 minutes Sunday. But it was teammate Justin Dentmon who stole the show with 30 points in Men of Mackey’s come-from-behind victory at the $1-million The Basketball Tournament.

Men of Mackey, billed as former Purdue players, defeated Heartfire 85-79 on Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Isaac Haas had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Men of Mackey.

A 19 seed, Men of Mackey scored 16 of the final 21 points to advance to the final 16 of the 24-team, winner-take-all tournament.

Men of Mackey is managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay and will next face third-seeded Boeheim’s Army, which is Syracuse alumni.

