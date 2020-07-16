Horizon League pushes sports until Oct. 1

The Horizon League, the new home of Purdue Fort Wayne athletics, announced this afternoon that it would delay the start of its fall athletics schedules until at least Oct. 1 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the Mastodons programs that are affected by the decision are men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and women's volleyball.

"The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols uphold the (Horizon League) Council's principle of safety and can be reasonably implemented," the league said in a press release explaining the decision. "The Horizon League's Council will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, and will evaluate fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes. The Council will continue to be guided by our top priority: the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

Importantly, the announcement does not mean that competition will definitely start Oct. 1. The decision has been made to delay the start of fall sports until at least Oct. 1 and longer if necessary. The conference added that re-scheduling of games or matches that fall before Oct. 1 will be left up to the individual members of the conference. The individual teams will also be able to make their own decisions on practicing and working out prior to the re-start of competition.

PFW athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton released a statement this afternoon in support of the Horizon League's decision. Hartley Hutton is a member of the Horizon League Council along with the 11 other conference athletic directors.

"With the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as a guiding principle, it became clear postponing fall competition was the correct decision," Hartley Hutton said in her statement. "Our staff and coaches, with the guidance of medical experts, have worked countless hours the last several months to develop plans and protocols to create a safe environment to train. I applaud their work and am so grateful for their commitment to our student-athletes. This work will continue as we prepare for competition when conditions allow."

The conference does not sponsor football as a sport – most of the schools in the conference, including PFW, do not have football programs – so this decision does not affect gridiron schedules.

dsinn@jg.net