Big Ten announces Purdue football schedule

Purdue football learned its official 2020 schedule today as the Big Ten announced each team's 10-game, conference-only slate. Although the season is "no guarantee" to be played, according to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, the Boilermakers can now begin preparing to travel to Michigan Stadium to face the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for both teams' Week 1 matchup on Sept. 5.

"Throughout this process the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans has remained our top priority," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement. "Working collaboratively over the last few months, within the conference and beyond, we have diligently explored multiple scenarios related to fall competition.

"We’re excited about the possibilities for the upcoming football season and, while this year will certainly be different, we look forward to competing against the very best of the (Big Ten) week in and week out."

The Boilers have a grueling stretch to start the season, playing host to Iowa and then Ohio State in the two weeks following their road matchup against the Maize and Blue. The home meeting with the Buckeyes will be the first time Ohio State has traveled to West Lafayette since Purdue crushed the previously-undefeated and No. 2 Buckeyes 49-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018, prompting fans to rush the field.

The clash with the Buckeyes is the additional inter-division game the Big Ten assigned to the Boilermakers to take the slate from its original nine games up to 10 and ensure that each team has five home games and five road games. Although that may seem like a difficult draw for the Boilers, since 2000, Purdue is 5-3 against OSU in West Lafayette.

In addition to learning its full season schedule, the Boilers also saw the locations for two of their games get altered. Purdue had been slated to face Nebraska on the road and Wisconsin at home, but will now play host to the Cornhuskers and travel to Madison, instead. The alterations were made to provide maximum flexibility for the league in case games need to be made up because of COVID-19.

Like the rest of the Big Ten, Purdue will get two bye weeks this season, which will come Oct. 3 and Nov. 7 for the Boilers. The Gold and Black will finish the season in Bloomington against Indiana in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers won 44-41 in double overtime last season, but Purdue won the previous two meetings.

Here is the Boilermakers' full schedule:

Friday – Fall training camp begins

Sept. 5 – at Michigan

Sept. 12 – vs. Iowa

Sept. 19 – vs. Ohio State

Sept. 26 – at Illinois

Oct. 3 – BYE

Oct. 10 – at Wisconsin

Oct. 17 – vs. Rutgers

Oct. 24 – at Minnesota

Oct. 31 – vs. Northwestern

Nov. 7 – BYE

Nov. 14 – vs. Nebraska

Nov. 21 – at Indiana

Now that Purdue has its official schedule, it can put the finishing touches on plans for games at Ross-Ade Stadium this season. No details about stadium capacity in West Lafayette were released today, but the Boilers said that information will be forthcoming shortly.

"With an environment that continues to evolve we certainly don’t have a complete set of answers today. Additional information and details will be communicated as soon as we are able to gain clarity and make decisions regarding items such as game day logistics, venue capacities and ticketing," Bobinski said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, understanding and support."

dsinn@jg.net