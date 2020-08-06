Purdue's Rondale Moore opts out, enters draft

Rondale Moore's career at Purdue is over.

The 2018 Big Ten Receiver of the Year and the only true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history announced today that he will opt out for the 2020 season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Being a Boilermaker has been everything I hoped for and more," Moore said in a statement. "We've experienced some great moments together. The entire staff and university have helped me grow not only as a football player, but also as a man."

"Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft," Moore continued. "This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life."

Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury in September 2019 against Minnesota, but coach Jeff Brohm told the media Wednesday that the powerful 5-foot-9 wideout was "1,000%" healthy and "on a mission" for the 2020 season. Barely 24 hours later, Moore was done at Purdue. He announced that he plans to graduate in December, just 2 1/2 years after arriving on campus.

“We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue Football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here," Brohm said in a statement. "From the moment he first took the field, he electrified Ross-Ade Stadium and college football with his record-breaking performances and unique ability.

"He always represented our program with class and dignity, and we fully support him and his family as he pursues his professional future. Rondale is a special player and person, and we know he will be a star at the next level and beyond."

Moore's list of accomplishments at Purdue is extensive. As a freshman, he hauled in 114 passes (just the third player in Big Ten history to catch 100 in a season) for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, while breaking the Purdue record for all-purpose yards with more than 2,200 as a receiver, runner and returner.

For Purdue fans, his most memorable moment is likely the swing pass he caught in 2018 against Ohio State, which he took 38 yards for a touchdown, planting a would-be Buckeye tackler in the ground with a stiff arm along the way. It was the clinching score in a resounding 49-20 Purdue victory over the No. 2 team in the country. Moore finished with 12 catches for 170 yards (both season-highs) and two scores in the win.

His encore campaign seemed as though it might be just as special as he set career-highs with 13 catches and 220 receiving yards against Vanderbilt in 2019, but his injury ended his Boilermaker career.

In the end, Moore's most lasting impact on the program will likely be as the first top recruit to really take a chance on the Brohm Era Boilermakers. He was the first four-star prospect Brohm convinced to play in West Lafayette and has been followed by other highly-touted wideouts like David Bell, Milton Wright and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, eager to play in the Brohm offense that helped turn Moore into a superstar. Purdue's 2018 recruiting class ranked 52nd nationally and Moore was the only four-star in the group. The 2019 and 2020 classes ranked 25th and 33rd, respectively, according to 247sports.com, and featured nine four-stars, four of whom were pass-catchers (three wide receivers and a tight end).

dsinn@jg.net