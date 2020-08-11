Purdue athletics announces fundraising campaign

The Big Ten canceled fall sports today, including football, which brings in millions of dollars of revenue for all 14 of the league's member schools. The schools were already facing financial hardship in the fall because of the prospect of playing games without fans and the decision by the conference will make the monetary hit even worse.

With that in mind, Purdue announced a fundraising drive today for its athletic department that will aim to mitigate some of the shortfall in the department's budget, which the university said could reach as much as $50 million dollars. Dubbed the "More Than a Game" campaign, the fundraising drive aims to plug that gap, as well as help fund the $12 million scholarship bill for athletes.

"When I came to Purdue I saw promise, and a university that was ready to win," athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement. "I knew that if we were 'all in' then we could achieve great things. We've been doing everything we can to be fiscally responsible in the face of the crisis... but now we need your help to keep it going. All the hard work we've put in to get here is now in jeopardy. The 'More Than A Game' campaign is critical to the future of Purdue Athletics."

In a video conference with the media after the conference announced fall sports had been canceled, Bobinski called the fundraiser "imperative."

"None of this is anything any of us ever anticipated having to deal with, but here we are and we have to find a way through this," the Purdue athletic director said. "(The fundraising drive) is probably the most important thing we'll ever do as we sit here today."

