Big Ten's Warren, under fire, elaborates on virus concerns

In the week since the Big Ten decided to cancel all fall sports, including football, in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Kevin Warren – who is in his first year on the job following the retirement of longtime conference czar Jim Delaney on Jan. 1 – has faced criticism from coaches, players and fans for the decision and his lack of explanation as to why the decision was made beyond the fact that it was done for the safety of the athletes and coaching staffs.

In response to those ongoing questions about the decision, which was made not by Warren alone but by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, the commissioner wrote an open letter addressed to "The Big Ten Community" in an attempt to explain why fall sports had been postponed until the spring.

"I'll be the first one to admit, I was not as clear as I should have been," Warren told Yahoo! Sports today. "That's why I felt it was important to write this letter to explain it."

In the letter, Warren confirms what most already knew: the Big Ten's decision is final and will not be changed.

"We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans," Warren wrote. "The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.

"Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities."

After noting the grim statistics surrounding the pandemic (5.5 million cases and 170,000 deaths in the US alone) he continued:

"We understand the disappointment and questions surrounding the timing of our decision to postpone fall sports, especially in light of releasing a football schedule only six days prior to that decision. From the beginning, we consistently communicated our commitment to cautiously proceed one day at a time with the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes at the center of our decision-making process.

"That is why we took simultaneous paths in releasing the football schedule, while also diligently monitoring the spread of the virus, testing, and medical concerns as student-athletes were transitioning to full-contact practice."

The meat of the letter is a list of the factors that led to the Big Ten's decision, most of which were already publicly known. Those included:

a viral transmission rate that remains high ("many of our medical staffs did not think the interventions we had planned would be adequate to decrease the potential spread even with very regular testing")

the increased risk of spread as students return to campus

Concerns about contact tracing and finding out which players interacted with those who tested positive ("With the start of full-contact practices and competitions, it became increasingly clear that contact tracing and quarantining would risk frequent and significant disruptions to the practice and competition calendar")

Concerns about finding the number of tests necessary to keep sports going at "many" Big Ten schools

Warren also denied that monetary concerns had had any role in the decision to postpone the fall season:

"Financial considerations did not influence the COP/C decision, as the postponement will have enormous adverse financial implications. We understand the passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision, but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic."

With an eye toward the future, Warren announced the creation of a "Return to Competition Task Force" that will focus on implementing a fall sports schedule in the winter and the spring. The task force will explore how many football games can feasibly be played in the spring without putting unnecessary stress on the bodies of football players when they take the field in the fall of 2021 for a second season in a calendar year. Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has already introduced a plan that would involve an 8-game schedule in the spring and a 10-game schedule in 2021.

"We have tremendous appreciation and understanding regarding what participation in sports means to our student-athletes, their families, our campus communities and our fans," Warren concluded in his letter. "We will continue to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. We appreciate the passion of the Big Ten community and will harness that energy towards providing the best possible experience for all Big Ten student-athletes."

