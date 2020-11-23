Homestead guard Loyer chooses Boilermakers

Homestead junior guard Fletcher Loyer, who has yet to suit up for the Spartans after moving to Fort Wayne from Clarkston, Michigan, this year, committed to play college basketball for Purdue on Monday night.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Loyer is the No. 6 recruit in Indiana in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247sports.com, and 133rd in the country. He is Purdue's first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class and he follows Blackhawk Christian center Caleb Furst as Fort Wayne high school players to choose Matt Painter's Boilermakers in upcoming classes.

"Landed in Florida [for Purdue's season-opening Space Coast Challenge] and received some great news," Painter tweeted, referring to the commitment. "Always a great day to be a Boilermaker!"

Loyer picked the Boilermakers over offers from Notre Dame, Michigan and Missouri, among others. He did not yet have an offer from Michigan State, where his older brother, Foster Loyer, plays. Foster was the Michigan Mr. Basketball in 2018 and is now a junior with the Spartans.

The younger Loyer is three inches taller than his brother. As a sophomore in Clarkston, he averaged 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 48% from beyond the arc. His team went 21-1 before the state tournament was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"They made it clear that they truly wanted me," Loyer told 247Sports of why he chose the Boilermakers. "They treated me very well, and made me a priority from Day 1."

At Homestead, Loyer will join forces with fellow Big Ten commit Luke Goode, who is headed to Illinois in the fall of 2021.

Loyer's father, John Loyer, played college basketball at Akron and then was an NBA assistant coach from 2003 to 2014. He was the interim head coach of the Detroit Pistons for 32 games in 2013-14.

