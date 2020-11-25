Ready to see Mastodons opener

It’s time for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team’s season opener.

It’ll also be my first time covering an indoor sporting event since March 11, so I’m excited (if a little nervous to be around people, though spectators aren’t allowed and capacity is capped at 100).

The Mastodons, who will be playing at the Gates Center, play host to Southeastern Louisiana. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the teams.

PFW was 14-19 last season. The Lions were 8-23.

Under coach Jon Coffman, the Mastodons are 6-0 in home openers.

The player I’m interested to watch is Deonte Billups, who shined as a freshman last season, averaging 8.8 points -- the most by a Mastodons freshman since John Konchar’s 13 per game in 2015-16. The difference -- Konchar was a redshirt freshman and Billups a true freshman.

Billups also had 18 games with five or more rebounds.

