PFW game vs. Kent State postponed

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball game, which had been scheduled for today against Kent State in Kent, Ohio, was postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus.

"The two sides are working toward a makeup date for the game to be played," a news release from PFW said. "The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is our highest priority."

It's unknown if the concerns were with one team or both, though Kent State's opener Saturday, which was to have been against Alcorn State, was similarly postponed.

PFW is 1-0 this season, having defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime Wednesday at the Gates Center.

The Mastodons are scheduled to play host to Alcorn State at 7 p.m. Thursday.

