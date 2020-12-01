Halftime: Purdue 49, Oakland 27

WEST LAFAYETTE – It took a few minutes, but Purdue finally began to impose its will against an overmatched Oakland team.

The Golden Grizzlies opened the game bothering Purdue with its zone defense and forced a rash of Boilermaker turnovers in the middle of the half that helped Oakland lead nearly 10 minutes into the opening half. Then, the Boilers started finding holes in the zone for open 3-pointers and that was it. Sasha Stefanovic made three 3s in a 2:12 span, Brandon Newman added a couple and by the end of the half Purdue was 10 of 19 from beyond the arc and leading 49-27 after a 19-3 run pushed the home team far in front. Stefanovic has 15 points on five 3-pointers and Newman has 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

While Purdue was able to pull away and lead comfortably at the break, it was not the type of start that coach Matt Painter likely envisioned for his team. After giving the ball away so many times against Clemson, taking care of it was likely a point of emphasis for the Boilers the last few days in practice. That was not always evident against the Grizzlies, who pressured the ball and forced Purdue into some mistakes that it won't be able to afford against a good team. All told, the Boilermakers turned it over six times in the first half and Oakland scored 10 points off those miscues. Those aren't disastrous numbers, but they're still not what you want against a lower-ranked opponent like the Grizzlies (to take nothing away from Oakland, which has obvious talent).

Oakland's zone did a good job of collapsing on Purdue's big men, which would have been to much for the Grizzlies to handle one-on-one. The visitors harassed 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey into a couple of early turnovers by swarming all over him and forcing him to make mistakes and they frustrated Trevion Williams into a 3-for-8 shooting performance points as he continues to struggle with his shot early in the season (he came in shooting less than 39% from the field).

Where Purdue has excelled, after some early mis-steps is in moving the ball. A zone can be broken with sharp passing and cutting to open space and the Boilermakers have done that in the first half. They're popping the ball in and out of the paint and even the young players are not afraid to cut to the middle and then make a pass to the corner or the wing for an open 3-pointer. In that area, at least, the youngest Boilermakers are advanced and there's plenty to like.

It seems extremely likely that Purdue will go on to win this game, as it was always likely to do. Tougher games are on the horizon, however, and the Boilermakers are still a work in progress. They can continue to build confidence with a strong second half that leads to a resounding victory.

