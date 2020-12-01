Pregame: Purdue (1-1) vs. Oakland (0-4)

WEST LAFAYETTE -- Purdue basketball is back at Mackey Arena today for the first in nearly nine months. The roar won't return for some time yet.

While the Boilermakers open their 2020-21 home slate this afternoon with a matinee matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies of the Horizon League, fans will not be permitted into the arena beyond a few family and friends of players and coaches because of novel coronavirus restrictions. It's unclear when Mackey might be rocking again.

Still, the Boilers are taking the court today with a chance to get back above .500 after splitting two games at the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida, to open the season.

The breakout star of the tournament was 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey, who averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds in the two games while shooting a blistering 83.3% from the field. He has helped make up for a slow start from Boilermakers preseason All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams, who is averaging 9.5 rebounds, but has made only 38.9% of his shots after hitting 52% last season.

Edey and Williams should feast on a Grizzlies team whose tallest rotation player is 6-8.

Oakland had a difficult start to the season, as a COVID-19 outbreak within their program wiped out three weeks of practice in October and November and infected nine players and five staff members, including head coach Greg Kampe.

The Grizzlies only returned to practice five days before their first game against Xavier, which they lost 101-49. Since then, however, they've improved significantly and in their most recent outing took then-No. 25 Michigan to overtime before falling 81-71.

Oakland is led by 5-11 guard Jalen Moore and his 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies are also good in an area where Purdue struggled against Clemson in its most recent outing.

Oakland plays an aggressive zone defense that has helped it force 16 turnovers per game. The Boilermakers gave the ball away 22 times against the Tigers at the SCC and 11 of the those turnovers came from Purdue's freshmen, who are getting heavy minutes early in the season. Some growing pains are to be expected, even from young players as talented as the ones the Boilers have, but cutting down on mistakes will be a big part of their development as the season goes on.

Speaking of freshmen, Purdue will be without one of its best today for the second straight game.

Guard Jaden Ivey, who scored 12 points in the first game of his career before getting hurt prior to the Clemson game, is still sidelined and it's unclear when he will return. The Boilermakers said his foot injury is not serious and they expect him back "sooner rather than later," but, with Eric Hunter Jr. also out with a broken leg and fellow freshman Ethan Morton still getting his wind back after losing significant practice time with a bout of mononucleosis, the Boilermakers are pretty far from full strength.

That's probably going to be the norm for a lot of teams this season, but it's a tough break that it's happening despite Purdue remaining free of COVID-19 to this point (the Boilermakers did have "a few" positive tests when they returned to campus in June).

Purdue should win this game even if it struggles to take care of the ball, but today is another opportunity for its young players to grow and gain experience. The Boilermakers have two straight games against mid-major opponents (they also face Valparaiso on Friday) before facing Miami (Florida) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8. Every learning experience is crucial for a team this young.

