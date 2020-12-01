Purdue beats Oakland, 93-50, climbs above .500

WEST LAFAYETTE – Freshman Brandon Newman had 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Sasha Stefanovic added 20 points and Purdue overcame a slow start to dominate Oakland at Mackey Arena today, winning 93-50.

3 Takeaways

Purdue has shooters: Oakland tries to keep games against bigger, more skilled teams close by playing aggressive, attacking zone that frustrates opposing big men in the middle of the lane. That's a decent strategy and it worked relatively well in making Purdue's Trevion Williams and Zach Edey more minor players in this game despite them having a significant size advantage over the Grizzlies' front line. The problem with that strategy is that it creates a lot of opportunities for open outside shots, especially if the opposing team is moving the ball well. Purdue's ball movement was terrific much of the game and it buried more than it share of outside shots, finishing a blistering 17 for 32 (53%) from beyond the arc, including a 10-for-18 performance in the first half. Stefanovic made six 3s, Newman added a 4-for-7 day from deep and freshman Ethan Morton scored the first points of his Boilers career with a 3 in the final minutes of the first half. Purdue's big run midway through the first half that pushed the Boilers into the lead for good was fueled by 3s, including three from Stefanovic in a 2:12 span. The game was reminiscent of last year's matchups against Virginia and Michigan State at Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers ran teams off the floor with outside shots. This year's team will try to be more consistent with its shooting from beyond the arc.

Oakland tries to keep games against bigger, more skilled teams close by playing aggressive, attacking zone that frustrates opposing big men in the middle of the lane. That's a decent strategy and it worked relatively well in making Purdue's Trevion Williams and Zach Edey more minor players in this game despite them having a significant size advantage over the Grizzlies' front line. The problem with that strategy is that it creates a lot of opportunities for open outside shots, especially if the opposing team is moving the ball well. Purdue's ball movement was terrific much of the game and it buried more than it share of outside shots, finishing a blistering 17 for 32 (53%) from beyond the arc, including a 10-for-18 performance in the first half. Stefanovic made six 3s, Newman added a 4-for-7 day from deep and freshman Ethan Morton scored the first points of his Boilers career with a 3 in the final minutes of the first half. Purdue's big run midway through the first half that pushed the Boilers into the lead for good was fueled by 3s, including three from Stefanovic in a 2:12 span. The game was reminiscent of last year's matchups against Virginia and Michigan State at Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers ran teams off the floor with outside shots. This year's team will try to be more consistent with its shooting from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is still a freshman: As good as the 7-foot-4 freshman was at the Space Coast Challenge and as far ahead as he is of where many expected him to be at this point, he is still something of a project. He took himself out of this game to some extent by picking up two early fouls, both of which could have been avoided. On the first, he brought his arms down on top of a driving guard as the guard attacked the rim, even though he could have affected the shot by simply standing straight up. Just two possessions later, Edey was surrounded by three Grizzlies in the post and swung an ill-advised elbow to try to clear some room, leading to an offensive foul. There were also at least two times where he lost the ball in the post because he brought it down below his shoulders and let Oakland rake it away from him for turnovers. He also had plenty of good moments, including a thunderous dunk in traffic in the first half, and he finished 4 for 5 from the field for 13 points and added seven rebounds, but he has plenty of room to grow.

As good as the 7-foot-4 freshman was at the Space Coast Challenge and as far ahead as he is of where many expected him to be at this point, he is still something of a project. He took himself out of this game to some extent by picking up two early fouls, both of which could have been avoided. On the first, he brought his arms down on top of a driving guard as the guard attacked the rim, even though he could have affected the shot by simply standing straight up. Just two possessions later, Edey was surrounded by three Grizzlies in the post and swung an ill-advised elbow to try to clear some room, leading to an offensive foul. There were also at least two times where he lost the ball in the post because he brought it down below his shoulders and let Oakland rake it away from him for turnovers. He also had plenty of good moments, including a thunderous dunk in traffic in the first half, and he finished 4 for 5 from the field for 13 points and added seven rebounds, but he has plenty of room to grow. Mackey without fans is sad: Some of my favorite experiences as a beat writer the last three years at The Journal Gazette have been covering Purdue games at Mackey Arena. In big games, the fans are packed in like sardines in the rafters and the noise level is unceasing, exploding to an even higher level when the Boilers score an important basket. Facing Oakland probably wouldn't have attracted that kind of crowd, but it was still a little disheartening to see this building that is normally so full of life and energy standing mostly empty as superficial, canned crowd noise reverberated from the scoreboard at the level of a low hum throughout the game. Hopefully we can get the pandemic under control as soon as possible and get this stadium rocking again, safely.

Player of the Game: Sasha Stefanovic

Stefanovic had his second 20-point performance in the last four games dating back to the end of last season, going 6 for 9 from beyond the 3-point line. His flurry of 3s midway through the first half put Purdue in front for good. He also dished out a career-high seven assists.

Tip-ins

The game was the first of Purdue's 54th season playing at Mackey Arena. ... The Boilermakers are 15-1 in home openers under coach Matt Painter and have won eight straight. Painter is also undefeated against (17-0) against teams that are current members of the Horizon League, in which the Grizzlies play. Purdue is 41-2 all-time against those teams and has won 21 straight. ... The Boilermakers turned the ball over 22 times against Clemson in their most recent game. Oakland came in forcing 16 turnovers per game. Purdue gave the ball away 12 times today and the Grizzlies tallied 16 points off of those mistakes. ... Williams had 14 rebounds for the Boilermakers. ... Purdue was without freshman guard Jaden Ivey (foot injury) and junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. (broken leg). Both have missed the last two games. ... Oakland took then-No. 25 Michigan to overtime in its most recent game before losing 81-71. ... The Boilermakers shot 55% from the field, while holding Oakland to 33%. Purdue also outrebounded the Grizzlies 40-21. The Boilers had 27 assists on 33 made field goals. ... The game was played with only limited family and friends of players and coaches in attendance because of coronavirus restrictions.

What's Next?

Purdue is back in action Friday at Mackey Arena for another matchup with a mid-major opponent when it takes on Valparaiso. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Crusaders, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, lost their season-opener against Vanderbilt, 77-71, and take on Illinois-Chicago tonight. They are coming off a 19-16 campaign that was their best in three years in the MVC.

dsinn@jg.net