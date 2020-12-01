Purdue cruises past Oakland, shows off passing ability

WEST LAFAYETTE – This Purdue team can move the ball.

For a team with no seniors that is working in so many new pieces – three true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen – the Boilermakers showed off some pretty impressive team chemistry in their 93-50 victory over Oakland today, demonstrating an ability to make the extra pass, find the open man and then knock in shots from long distance.

Of course, caveats apply about the level of the opponent and the style of defense – Oakland played a zone most of the afternoon – but Purdue still had to take advantage of the holes that opened in the Golden Grizzly defense and the Boilermakers did that with gusto, assisting on 27 of their 33 made baskets and shooting 55% from the field and 17 of 32 from beyond the 3-point line.

"I think the biggest thing is we have really unselfish guys, guys who love to pass," said freshman Ethan Morton, who dished six assists. "It starts with the older guys, Sasha (Stefanovic) and Tre(vion Williams) ... guys that love to make other people better, love to make plays. I think us as younger guys, we really feed off that and it's always fun when you're making extra passes and everyone's hitting shots.

"The coaches told us before the game that when we get stops on defense, take care of what we need to do, just go down on the other end and have fun and play basketball and just make the right reads."

That's the mindset to have against a team that's probably going to be overmatched, as Oakland was: Just work hard on defense, get as many stops as possible and then go down and find the open man. The Boilermakers have one more game this week against a similar level of opponent – Valparaiso – before returning to major-conference play Dec. 8 against Miami (Florida).

Against the Crusaders, Purdue can work on cutting down some of the sloppiness that continued to plague it during the first half today. After turning the ball over 22 times against Clemson, the Boilermakers gave it away five times in a stretch of eight possessions against the Grizzlies, allowing the visitors to rip off a 9-0 run and briefly take the lead. Those are the type of stretches that need to be ironed out before this offense really reaches its full potential.

"I thought we just had some careless turnovers, trying to be cute, threading the needle," coach Matt Painter said. "We just had to do a better job of passing, catching and making simple plays. When we started doing that, we were pretty good."

Among the stars for the Boilermakers was freshman Brandon Newman, who poured in a career-high 21 points and went 4 for 7 from 3-point range while also grabbing four rebounds, dishing three assists and only turning the ball over once. He connected from outside, midrange and on the drive against the Grizzlies' zone and has now scored in double figures in all three of his college games.

Painter decided to redshirt Newman last season to give him some more time to develop and get acclimated to the speed of the college game. Although Purdue likely could have used some more firepower during last year's disappointing 16-15 campaign, that decision is looking better every day as it appears the Boilermakers might have a star in the Valparaiso native.

"We've really tried to encourage him to play off of two feet, take what they're giving you and make simple plays, but move and be able to shoot, always be ready to catch and shoot the basketball," Painter said of Newman. "He's got good range, he's really made better decisions in the last month than he did last year (in practice). That was probably his Achilles heel last year, was the decision-making. ... He's getting better in all areas."

Before the season, it seemed as though Purdue had plenty about which to be excited from its young players, but that it might take a while for the team to come together because of all the new pieces. Three games in, despite the sloppy loss to Clemson in the Space Coast Challenge final, it seems as though the Boilers may be jelling quicker than many thought. They have a chance for another confidence-building victory Friday before a road test in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against the Hurricanes.

