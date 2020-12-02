PFW men's basketball pauses activities

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball has paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program, the Mastodons announced tonight.

As a result, the team has canceled its next five games, including the matchup scheduled for Thursday at the Gates Center against Adrian and a planned game Saturday against Notre Dame in South Bend, which would have been the Mastodons' only game against a major-conference opponent in the regular season.

PFW will also lose a game against Dayton scheduled for next Wednesday and a two-game home series on back-to-back days against Defiance that was set to be played Dec. 12-13.

"The team is following all procedures and protocols implemented by Purdue University Fort Wayne, the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health," the Mastodons said in a news release. "The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department's established protocols."

In effect, the two-week stoppage for the positive results has wiped out the remainder of PFW's planned non-conference schedule. The Mastodons have played only one game this season, a victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 25. A scheduled game against Kent State on Monday was canceled because of positive tests for the virus within the Golden Flashes program.

PFW's next scheduled game is its Horizon League opener against IUPUI on Dec. 19 at the Gates Center, which will be followed by another home matchup against the Jaguars on Dec. 20. It's possible the Mastodons could try to find another non-conference matchup for the week leading up to that game, but it might be difficult to play after taking two weeks off from practice and team workouts.

Mastodons Athletics paused practices across the department from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8 because of four positive tests within the athletic department.

