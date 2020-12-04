Halftime: Valparaiso 34, Purdue 23

WEST LAFAYETTE – That was ugly.

After beating Oakland by 43, Purdue talked about getting off to a faster start. It was something of a nit-pick, but the Boilermakers did trail the Golden Grizzlies midway through the first half.

That complaint seems less trivial now. Purdue came out ice-cold from the field and lightly-regarded Valparaiso scored 12 consecutive points to take an early nine-point lead. The Boilermakers responded to take the lead, but Valparaiso didn't fold and instead battled back to re-take the advantage at halftime. With 20 minutes to play, the Crusaders lead 34-23, big man Jacob Ognacevic has nine points and the Boilermakers are on upset alert.

The good news for Purdue was that it wasn't a lack of energy that left it behind against the Crusaders. The Boilers were simply not making some of the shots they've hit as a matter of course in their first three games. They missed their first four shots from beyond the arc after coming in as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country and are just 1 for 11 from deep and at a paltry 24% overall at the half. The Crusaders are shooting 55%. Ethan Morton made a huge 3 from the right wing to stop Valpo's early 12-0 run, a much-needed shot.

Morton was in the game because coach Matt Painter was less than pleased with his team's start, as well. At the first media timeout, Painter put three freshmen in the game, leaving all four of his available freshmen on the floor together, along with Sasha Stefanovic.

One of those rookies who entered early was freshman Zach Edey, but he showed his inexperience for really the first time this season, missing a couple of easy baskets at the rim after overpowering a much smaller defender. The 7-foot-4 Edey could have dunked both of the shots, but instead tried to lay them up and they both rolled off the rim. Later, Edey tried to dunk one and got stuffed by the rim. On the other end of the floor, Edey couldn't get out on a 3-point shooter and had two in a row go in over his head, demonstrating some of his limitations against opposing bigs that can stretch the floor.

The Boilermakers made a concerted effort early – and throughout the half, really – to get the ball inside to Trevion Williams, who has struggled with his shot early in the year. He worked hard to get good post position and was rewarded with plenty of post touches. He still missed a few shots that he made at a high percentage last season, but he has 10 points and five rebounds and is working hard under the rim. Purdue has done a good job being physical on the glass and has drawn more than a few loose-ball fouls from the under-sized Crusaders. Purdue was in the double-bonus for the final nine minutes of the half, but failed to take advantage as well as it should have: the Boilermakers went 8 for 15 from the foul line. Valpo committed 15 fouls in the first half.

The bottom line is that Purdue has played decently, if sloppily on the defensive end, and hasn't made shots of any kind. Meanwhile, the Crusaders are playing inspired basketball, diving all over the floor, driving hard to the rim and celebrating made baskets on the bench. They seem like they can smell an upset. Can Purdue's inexperienced bunch respond?

