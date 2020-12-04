Pregame: Purdue (2-1) vs. Valparaiso (0-2)

WEST LAFAYETTE – Everyone knows that Purdue has owned its series with Indiana in recent years – the Boilermakers have won seven straight over the Hoosiers since February 2017.

Tonight, Purdue welcomes another in-state rival to Mackey Arena, but the visiting Valparaiso Crusaders have had even less luck against the Boilermakers than IU has. Purdue has not lost to Valparaiso since 1965 and has won 11 straight in the series, while nine of those wins have come by at least 14 points. The Boilers' all-time record against the Crusaders is 16-1, their best against any program they've met at least 10 times.

All of which is to say, Purdue should win tonight. Valparaiso is coming off a 66-50 loss to Illinois-Chicago and is still finding itself early in the season. That gives Purdue a chance to work on its own performance before the competition gets more difficult, which will happen as soon as next week. After facing the Crusaders tonight, the second of two straight matchups against a mid-major opponent, Purdue returns to major-conference play Tuesday with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup against Miami (Florida) on the road.

In its first three games, and especially Tuesday against Oakland, the Boilermakers have made their living from beyond the 3-point line. They're coming off a 17-for-32 performance from deep and they rank No. 8 nationally with a 49.3% 3-point shooting percentage. In just three games, nine Purdue players have made at least one 3, just two shy of the program record of 11, set most recently in 2013-14. Purdue has excelled at moving the ball and getting open shots and the Boilers have knocked those shots down, which has infused their games with energy. Of course, it would be good for Purdue to keep up their barrage from downtown, but eventually it's nearly certain that the Boilers will have a night when they're cold from beyond the arc. Will they still be energetic then? Can they count on their big men to make plays down low? They're still waiting to learn those answers and tonight is another opportunity to find them if shots aren't falling.

Purdue certainly has talent in the post. Junior Trevion Williams was preseason All-Big Ten and was the team's leading scorer and rebounder last season, while freshman Zach Edey has been far more advanced in the early going this season than many expected and has drawn rave reviews from coaches for his work ethic. Still, Purdue has not yet leaned on its interior presence as much it might need to during Big Ten play. Williams has struggled shooting the ball, making less than 37% of his shots after hitting nearly 52% last season, while Edey is, like many young big men, prone to getting in foul trouble. Even if Purdue wins relatively easily tonight, it's another excellent opportunity for Williams to get going and for Edey to grow (though not literally. He's already 7-foot-4, there's not much more room for growth there).

The Boilermakers will be without guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Jaden Ivey for the third straight game. Hunter is out with a broken leg and hasn't played yet this season, while Ivey scored 12 points in the season-opener, but is out with a foot injury. Neither has returned to practice yet, so the Boilermakers will be missing a couple of talented players for likely at least the next couple of weeks.

Valparaiso is led by long, athletic 6-7 sophomore guard Donovan Clay and his 13 points per game. Clay is shooting only 20% from 3-point range despite attempting five per game, so Purdue will try to force him to shoot jumpers rather than get in the lane.

