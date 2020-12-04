Purdue beats Valparaiso, 68-61, wins second straight

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to beat visiting Valparaiso 68-61 behind a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double from Trevion Williams and 16 second-half points from Sasha Stefanovic tonight at Mackey Arena.

3 Takeaways

Purdue won't always make shots: This was always the case, but to see the Boilermakers go so ice cold from the field was a shock after they had shot so well in their first few games, especially against Oakland. Tonight, Purdue could not make anything, in the first half especially, whether from beyond the arc or right next to the basket. The Boilermakers went 6 for 23 from 3-point range (1 of 11 before halftime) and shot 35% overall (24% in the first half). There were so many missed shots at the rim that coach Matt Painter slammed his hand on the scorer's table after one missed layup in transition. After combining for 10 3-pointers against Oakland on 16 attempts, Sasha Stefanovic and Brandon Newman were 0 for 5 from deep in the first half against the Crusaders before Stefanovic got hot after halftime.

Shooting big men might be Purdue's Kryptonite: Purdue has a couple of very talented big men in Trevion Williams and Zach Edey. Both of them can score near the basket and are effective on the glass and made their presence felt in the paint against an under-sized Crusaders team tonight. However, neither of them is comfortable chasing their man out beyond the 3-point line. When Purdue faces big men whose range extends out to the arc, such as Valparaiso's Jacob Ognacevic, the Boilermakers are vulnerable because Williams and Edey struggle to get out to the arc. Williams is better at it and works hard to recover, but he's still much more comfortable in the paint. Edey was put on roller skates a few times when he tried to get out and defend Ogancevic, who finished with nine points on 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Purdue might have to go with some super small lineups that have Aaron Wheeler or Mason Gillis guarding such players later in the season, but those lineups miss the offensive and rebounding advantage that Williams and Edey provide.

Purdue responded: Purdue is a young, inexperienced team. The Boilermakers could have folded at halftime or one of the numerous times early in the second half when Valparaiso answered a mini-Purdue run with a big basket of its own to maintain the lead. But the Boilers kept coming and kept coming and kept coming and finally went in front with 6:48 left when Edey made a pair of free throws. It was the third straight offensive possession on which the big freshmen asserted himself down low, following a dunk on a seal and then an alley-oop dunk. Valparaiso never went away, but Purdue was able to hold on down the stretch for an ugly victory. The game was much closer than it should been, but the Boilers showed some admirable fight. Getting into the double-bonus with more than 11 minutes to play didn't hurt either.

Player of the Game: Sasha Stefanovic

The biggest difference for Purdue in the second half was that someone stepped up and finally knocked down some shots. It was Stefanovic, who is quickly becoming an indispensable scorer on the outside. After scoring 20 points against Oakland, he had 19 today and went 4 for 9 from beyond the arc (4 of 6 in the second half) to get the Boilermakers back into the game. He added three rebounds and three assists.

Facts and Figures

Purdue has won 12 straight games against Valparaiso, its longest active winning streak against any opponent. The Boilermakers are 17-1 all-time against the Crusaders, their best record against any team they've faced at least 10 times. Valparaiso has not beaten Purdue since 1965. ... Newman is a Valparaiso native. He is a high school teammate of Crusaders guard Steven Helm. Also, Stefanovic likely would have gone to Valpo had Purdue not extended a scholarship offer his senior year of high school. ... Isaiah Thompson had 13 of his 14 points in the second half for Purdue. ... The Boilers went 24 for 37 from the foul line. Valpo committed 32 fouls. ... The Crusaders shot 55% in the first half and 31% in the second half. ... The Boilermakers came into the game ranked No. 8 nationally in 3-point shooting at 49.3%. ... Edey (16.3 points per game) and Newman (15.3) were Nos. 1 and 2 among Big Ten freshmen in scoring coming into the game. Edey scored six points on 2 for 6 from the field, while Newman had two points and went 0 for 5 shooting. ... Valparaiso guard Eron Gordon is the younger brother of former Indiana Mr. Basketball and current Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. The younger Gordon had three points.

What's Next?

Purdue is back in action Tuesday when the Boilermakers travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes (1-0) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Hurricanes topped North Florida to open the season and will be coming off a matchup tonight against Stetson when they play host to the Boilermakers. They've missed the NCAA Tournament and finished under .500 the last two years after making the Big Dance three straight years from 2016 to 2018.

