Purdue QB out for season

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced late Wednesday. O'Connell will have surgery for the injury, which has limited him to three games this season.

In his place, redshirt sophomore Jack Plummer will start the rest of the year, while UCLA transfer Austin Burton will be the backup. Plummer has started the last two games in O'Connell's place for the 2-3 Boilermakers.

O'Connell, Plummer and Burton engaged in a spirited quarterback competition during preseason camp and the redshirt junior O'Connell narrowly emerged as the Week 1 starter. The former walk-on led Purdue to a 2-1 record while throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions and completing nearly 65% of his passes. He averaged more than 300 passing yards per contest, including a 371-yard performance in a win over Illinois.

Plummer, meanwhile, has stepped in and been O'Connell's equal in terms of production, though the Boilermakers have lost two straight. The redshirt sophomore has thrown five touchdowns against two interceptions, while throwing for 302 yards per contest and completing more than 71% of his throws. He's also run 11 times for 44 yards, which might not sound like much, but O'Connell had five carries for negative-24 yards. Plummer is a threat in the run game in a way the stationary O'Connell is not.

This season will end up an exact reversal of last season, when O'Connell was the year-end starter following a season-ending injury to Plummer, who had originally been higher on the depth chart. Major injuries to Purdue quarterbacks are nothing new in the Jeff Brohm Era. In Brohm's four years, O'Connell, Plummer, Elijah Sindelar and David Blough have all had seasons ended prematurely by severe injuries.

O'Connell and Plummer could battle it out for the starting job again prior to next season, but will face a challenge from four-star 2020 recruit Michael Alaimo, who is the highest-ranked quarterback Brohm has recruited to Purdue. As a true freshman, Alaimo was not really part of this year's quarterback competition, but could be a factor in 2021.

