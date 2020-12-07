Snider's Moon chooses Boilermakers

Snider junior linebacker Domanick Moon committed to Purdue on Sunday evening, one day after visiting West Lafayette.

He is the second recruit from the Class of 2022 to announce his commitment to the Boilermakers.

Moon had 95 tackles this season as the Panthers went 5-5, and he was a first-team all-SAC selection. He chose Purdue over offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Syracuse and Toledo.

