Purdue football cancels practice

Purdue football canceled its practice Tuesday in order to "evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing," the Boilermakers announced.

There is reportedly "pessimism" that the Boilers will be able to play in the Old Oaken Bucket Game against Indiana, scheduled for Saturday in Bloomington. No official announcement about the game has been made.

Purdue already lost one game this season to a novel coronavirus cancellation when Wisconsin had an outbreak prior to its matchup against the Boilers on Nov. 7. Coach Jeff Brohm and several other members of the staff missed the season opener against Iowa after testing positive for the virus and All-Big Ten defensive end George Karlaftis has missed the last two games following a positive test.

