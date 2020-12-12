Cardinals rally, clinch berth in MAC Championship Game

MUNCIE – This isn’t the same old Ball State football team.

This one’s resilient, opportunistic, successful and – wait for it – going to the Mid-American Conference’s Championship game.

All these things were proved Saturday at Scheumann Stadium, where Justin Hall keyed a come-from-behind 30-27 victory over Western Michigan that made the Cardinals the champions of the MAC’s West Division.

“It’s a dream come true,” Hall said. “We’ve been grinding so hard for this that it almost doesn’t seem real. It just hasn’t hit me yet, but we’re going to play for the MAC championship. That’s what I came here to do. The 2017 class had something special, the coaches knew that and … the guys stuck together at this university through the years and I’m just proud of everybody.”

Hall, who totaled 10 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and became Ball State’s all-time leader in receptions, had a breathtaking 55-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that will be long remembered in Muncie. Hall, 5-foot-9, caught a screen pass from Drew Plitt, found a seam, eluded a diving tackler, sprinted to the left sideline, and then cut back to the hash marks before scoring. That was followed by a successful 2-point conversion pass from Plitt to Yo’Heinz Tyler to tie it at 27 with 12:30 left in the game.

Ball State’s defense had been porous – Western Michigan had 34 of the game’s 51 first downs and 491 of the 843 offensive yards – but the Cardinals came up with timely big plays.

Perhaps the biggest was Jimmy Daw’s tackle of Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby behind the line of scrimmage that set up a 29-yard missed field-goal attempt by Thiago Kapps with 6:57 remaining.

“Just lots of emotions right now. Really proud of the team and proud of the players,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “We didn’t win, by any means, with style points. Just the important thing is we got the win. … It certainly wasn’t pretty. They almost doubled us in time of possession. But we fought, we scratched, we clawed.”

After the teams traded unproductive possessions, Ball State got the ball at the Western Michigan 46-yard line with 2:46 left in the game. Aided by a 14-yard Hall reception and an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Broncos, Ball State’s Jack Knight, who had missed two extra-point attempts, converted a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left to make it 30-27.

“I didn’t say anything to Jack (before the kick). I leave him alone,” Neu said. “He obviously isn’t trying to miss a kick. He’s delivered some huge ones in other games. He’s got ice in his veins. He delivered when we needed him and he’s done that in other games as well.”

The game ended with a wild sequence of laterals that lasted 42 seconds by the Broncos, as Ball State’s players prematurely rushed the field, but the play didn’t count because of an illegal forward pass.

Ball State had only reached the MAC Championship game once before, losing to Buffalo in 2008. The Cardinals and Bulls will meet again Friday at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Western Michigan had won five of the previous six meetings with Ball State.

Plitt completed 22 of 33 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he helped Hall get to 252 career catches, eight more than previous record-holder KeVonn Mabon. Ball State’s Will Jones rushed 16 times for 71 yards. Jaylin Thomas paced the defense with 16 tackles (seven solo).

“Dealing with adversity is something this program is really formed around,” said Thomas, whose Cardinals (5-1, 5-1 in MAC) hadn’t finished better than 5-7 since the 10-3 season of 2013. “This group of guys, we’ve all been through it together. That makes the difference, that we’ve all been through adversity together. Now the success part is coming in. … But the job’s not done. Next Friday, that’s when everything really counts.”

Western Michigan’s Eleby completed 24 of 37 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, by Chris Agyemang. D’Wayne Eskridge, a Bluffton graduate, had nine catches for 124 yards and one touchdown for the Broncos (4-2, 4-2).

With the Broncos threatening on their first drive, a Joshua Tarango tackle of Sean Tyler for a 4-yard loss set up 3rd-and-8 from the Ball State 18-yard line and the Cardinals’ Jordan Williams batted down the ensuing pass.

Western Michigan settled for a 3-0 lead – thanks to a Kapps 35-yard field goal – and it looked as if it was poised to score again with 1st-and-goal from the 4-yard line. But Wesley French’s snap sailed over the quarterback’s head and was recovered by Ball State’s Daw and returned 20 yards to the Western Michigan 40-yard line. That set up a 7-yard Tye Evans touchdown run for a 6-3 Cardinals lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

Again, the Broncos neared the end zone, only to be foiled. On 4th-and-2 from the Ball State 16-yard line, La’Darius Jefferson was pummeled in the backfield by Thomas and Bryce Cosby, keeping it 6-3 even though the Cardinals had been outgained 154-61 in yards.

Despite another big defensive stop from Ball State – Brandon Martin dropped Tyler for a 3-yard loss on third down – the Broncos tied it with a 50-yard Kapps field goal with 10:13 left in the second quarter.

The Broncos finally solved their red-zone woes with a 24-yard touchdown pass along the sideline to a leaping Eskridge with 6:45 left in the quarter for a 13-6 lead. And the Ball State offense finally got its offense going with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Plitt to Hall, who snuck behind two defenders along the sideline, to tie it at 13 with 3:01 left in the quarter.

“Good things come in small packages,” Neu said of Hall. “He’s dynamic. He’s tough as nails. Think about what he’s done over his career: He’s available every single week. Teams try to take him away and he just keeps coming in a lot of different ways.”

At the end of a half that saw Western Michigan earn 22 of the 29 total first downs and 325 of the 465 offensive yards, Jaylen Hall caught a 5-yard slant for a touchdown and a 20-13 Broncos lead.

Foiled on a key red-zone run earlier in the game, Jefferson atoned for Western Michigan with 9:04 remaining in the third quarter, when he leapt over the offensive line for a 1-yard touchdown and a 27-13 lead.

Just as it seemed things were dire for the Cardinals, a screen pass by Western Michigan’s Eleby was deflected by Ball State’s Christian Albright and intercepted by Agyemang, who returned it 13 yards to the Broncos’ 30-yard line with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. That set up a 13-yard pump-fake touchdown pass from Plitt to Yo’Heinz Tyler to cut the Broncos’ lead to 27-19 with 13:35 left in the game, though Knight missed his second extra-point attempt of the afternoon.

