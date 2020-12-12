Pregame: Purdue (3-2) vs. Indiana State (1-0)

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue needs a bounce-back performance.

After barely squeaking past Valparaiso last week, the Boilermakers seemed to have fixed much of what ailed them in the first half of their ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup with Miami (Florida), taking a 32-14 lead at halftime. Then came the second half, one of the worst halves of offensive basketball I've seen in my three years on this beat. When it counted against the Hurricanes, Purdue just wasn't able to string together baskets. It didn't help that Boiler bigs Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, neither of whom Miami was able to stop when they were on the court, fouled out late in the game. Combined with Purdue going 4 for 25 from 3-point range, it was a dismal performance for the Boilermakers that ended in a 58-54 defeat.

Purdue has a chance to rebound tonight against Indiana State of the Missouri Valley Conference in the Boilermakers' final tune-up game before Big Ten play begins Wednesday with a home matchup against Ohio State. The Boilers will try for a get-well performance with what will likely be a different starting lineup. Coach Matt Painter said Friday that changes were on the way after the Boilermakers have failed to play a full 40 minutes of solid basketball in four consecutive games. Painter has been frustrated with his team's inconsistency and will try to shake things up to find a group that works.

One potentially interesting situation to monitor is the status of freshman guard Jaden Ivey. The son of Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey has missed the last four games with a foot injury after scoring 12 points in his collegiate debut against Liberty. Painter said Friday that Ivey hadn't yet returned to practice, but before the game today Ivey was working out with the Boilermakers and seemed to be moving at full speed. Getting him back would bring more explosiveness to the Purdue backcourt and add another player who can hit from the outside as the Boilermakers try to find the 3-point stroke that has abandoned them in recent games.

Today is also another opportunity for the Boilers to get Williams going. The preseason All-Big Ten center is averaging 10 points and 10.2 rebounds, but his offensive game hasn't matched the level it reached last season. He's shooting just 40% from the field after hitting nearly 52% last season and is averaging 2.8 turnovers, up from 1.6 a year ago. Painter lauded the junior's work on the glass, but wants to see him bring a more well-rounded game in the coming weeks. The Purdue coach thinks Williams can be one of the Big Ten's best big men, but he hasn't put it all together yet this season.

Similarly, Purdue is hoping Zach Edey can continue to dominate down low while also avoiding offensive fouls. The 7-foot-4 freshman has been getting in foul trouble recently because he's been too aggressive with his elbows when he catches the ball. As a result, he's averaging three turnovers per game, which takes away from his terrific offensive output. Williams and Edey should be able to feast against an Indiana State team that has no one in its rotation taller than 6-8.

Purdue should win this game – helping the Boilers go into the conference schedule with some momentum and extra confidence – but I said the same thing before the game against Valparaiso and the Gold and Black trailed for most of the game before finally taking control in the final eight minutes. It would be nice for the Boilermakers to put the Sycamores away early and have some opportunities to play different lineups as they try to figure out which groups have the best chemistry.

