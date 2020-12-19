Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State: Pregame

Purdue Fort Wayne is back in the Gates Center, where the Mastodons are about to play their first ever Horizon League game against Cleveland State.

If that's news to you – weren't the Mastodons supposed to be playing IUPUI? – you're not (too) far behind the times. PFW learned yesterday afternoon that IUPUI would not be able to compete this weekend because of COVID-19 test results. Luckily, Cleveland State was available, and this is the first game of a weekend doubleheader.

The Vikings are 0-3 after taking losses from Toledo, Ohio and Ohio State. They still haven't played a home game yet.

The Mastodons, meanwhile, haven't played since Nov. 23, when they beat Southeastern Louisiana in overtime. Jalon Pipkins and Bobby Planutis were the leading scorers for PFW with 18 and 14 points, respectively. This time, the Mastodons will be trying to prevent a late rally like that one that allowed Southeastern Louisiana to force overtime.

So get ready – PFW's Horizon League Era will begin momentarily.

vjacobsen@jg.net