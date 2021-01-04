Purdue matchup against Nebraska postponed

Purdue basketball's game against Nebraska, slated for Tuesday at Mackey Arena, was postponed, the Boilermakers announced today.

The decision was "mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns," Purdue said in a statement, making it likely the postponement was related to coronavirus cases within one or both programs.

The matchup between the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers is slated to be made up later in the season. The teams will work with the Big Ten to find a date that works for both teams.

The Purdue athletic department released a COVID-19 testing update earlier Monday, which said that the department has a total of seven active cases of the virus, bringing the total to 189 positive tests among staff and athletes since personnel began returning to campus in June.

After a cancellation-free start to the season, this postponement is the second in three days for the Big Ten, which also had to scrap the Wisconsin-Penn State game scheduled for Sunday.

This is Purdue's first cancellation of the season, although its season-opening tournament, originally scheduled for Cancún was moved to Florida because of concerns about traveling during the pandemic.

