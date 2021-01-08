Godfrey stars in PFW's OT victory

The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team traded possession of momentum all game with Illinois-Chicago. More interestingly, and as expected, PFW’s Jarred Godfrey and UIC’s Teyvion Kirk went back and forth with masterful playmaking from the point guard positions.

Ultimately, Godfrey and the Mastodons emerged victorious.

Godfrey, a senior, had a career-best 41 points and PFW won 96-89 in overtime at the Gates Center, where the teams will meet again Saturday.

Godfrey’s previous career best was 28 points. He had three straight field goals – all off drives through the paint – to cement the overtime run for PFW. He finished 13 of 24 from the field with nine rebounds and four assists.

The all-time Mastodons record for points in a game remains Max Landis’ 44 in 2016.

PFW (3-5, 2-5 in the Horizon League), which had lost five of its previous six games, got 19 points from Jalon Pipkins and 15 points with 11 rebounds from Deonte Billups.

UIC (5-3, 2-1), playing for the first time since Dec. 20, got 31 points on 13-of-27 shooting from Kirk.

The Mastodons opened the game strongly and led 15-9 on a Billups 3-pointer. But the Flames went on a 7-0 run, culminating with a play in which UIC’s Jacob Wiley and PFW’s Ra Kpedi wrestled for the ball from the floor to the basket before Wiley poked it in for a 16-15 lead with 12:10 left in the first half.

PFW seemed to take control again, Godfrey polishing off a give-and-go with Dylan Carl for a 3-point play (he was fouled on a layup) and a 23-17 lead. Again, the Flames answered, and Kirk’s jump shot put UIC up 32-29 with 4:54 left in the half.

By halftime, though, Godfrey had upped his point total to 21 on 6-of-10 shooting and PFW had a 43-36 lead. After Godfrey opened the second half by slithering through the lane for a nine-point PFW lead, UIC went on 20-7 run, culminating with a thunderous Kirk dunk, for a 56-52 lead with 14:20 left.

The Mastodons didn’t waver, though, and went on an 18-6 run, capped by a Pipkins jump shot, to take a 70-62 lead with 7:59 remaining.

Godfrey made it 81-70 on a 3-pointer with 2:57 left, though UIC rallied and got within two at 81-79 on an Ahale 3-pointer from the corner and 51 seconds left. Kirk had a chance to tie it on a drive with 11.4 remaining but the shot clanked off the inside of the hoop.

A UIC steal off an inbounds play set up Michael Diggins for a drive and he was fouled by Bobby Planutis with 4.2 seconds left. Diggins made both free throws to tie it 81 and Godfrey went the length of the court and failed to covert off a drive at the regulation buzzer.

