Halftime: No. 21 Minnesota 35, Purdue 30

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue coach Matt Painter wanted more energy and effort from his team coming off a week without a game. He got it – the Boilermakers played extremely hard and with a definite sense of purpose in the first half against Minnesota.

The problem was that the Golden Gophers overwhelmed Purdue with shooting. Minnesota came in as the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten at just 28.6% in conference games, but made six of its first eight tonight and went 7 for 16 in the first half on the way to a 35-30 lead at halftime. Three Gophers have two 3-pointers.

Part of the problem for Purdue is that Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr was able to get just about whatever he wanted in the early going. The Boilermakers had some trouble keeping him out of the paint and Carr, the Big Ten's third-leading scorer, has used his forays into the lane to draw Purdue help and then kick to open shooters. Those have been particularly effective offensive plays for Minnesota and the Gophers lead despite Carr going 0 for 6 from the field and not scoring in the first half. Purdue did a much better job defensively against him late in the half, but the Gophers also drew up some creative plays that used Carr's ability to get into the lane to create dump-downs for open big men behind the Boilers' defense at the rim. At the break, Carr has four assists.

Purdue fell behind 22-10 midway through the first half and the margin would have been larger if not for the yeoman's work put in by Boilermakers' center Trevion Williams. Minnesota's perimeter defense was as good as I've seen from anyone this season, swarming every Purdue ball-handler that touched the ball and closing off the lane to drivers. For much of the half, the Boilers' only offense was getting the ball to Williams (or Zach Edey) in the post and letting him go to work (or hope he grabbed an offensive rebound from an outside shot). Williams gamely tried to keep Purdue close and he had eight points and nine rebounds in the first half, while Edey had four points and a rebound. The Boilermakers out-rebounded Minnesota 24-15, but shot 0 for 5 from beyond the 3-point line and therein lies the difference. If Purdue is going to have a chance to make this a game in the second half, it is going to need its guards to create some offense.

That's not to say that Purdue's guards have been entirely ineffective. Two of the highlights of the first half were Jaden Ivey's blocks of open Minnesota players in the paint. Twice Minnesota got behind the defense with nice backdoor cuts and twice Ivey came flying out of nowhere to prevent an easy layup. The blocks showed off his raw athleticism and instincts, but Ivey also went 0 of 4 from the field on the offensive end. The Boilers need him to get to the rim in the second half.

Outside of Minnesota's hot shooting, Purdue's biggest problem was taking care of the ball. After making limiting turnovers a focus of the game following a sloppy game against Michigan last time out, the Boilermakers once again struggled to hold on to the ball in the first half, giving it away six times. Part of that had to do with the Gophers' incessant pressure, but Purdue also many little mistakes that cost it possessions. The Boilers can't afford to let those continue if they are going to make a comeback.

Purdue is no stranger to comebacks, having made roared back from early deficits to win against Michigan State and Ohio State in recent weeks. An 8-0 run late in the first half gave the Boilers some momentum and if they can get some more consistent offense from the perimeter in the second half, this game could tighten quickly. These are two good teams and it's been a hard-fought battle so far.

