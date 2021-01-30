Newman goes off, Purdue roars back to thrash Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE – Brandon Newman wants to be good. He wants it badly.

Coach Matt Painter says as much and then there was the evidence provided tonight: Newman scored 29 points in a resounding 81-62 victory over No. 21 Minnesota, went 5 for 5 from 3-point range in the second half and, barely 20 minutes after the game ended, was back on the court at Mackey Arena getting in some extra shooting work with fellow freshman Jaden Ivey. Ivey, for his part, departed the court for barely a minute after the game before returning. He and Newman then shot together for half an hour. Why are Purdue's young players ahead of schedule and helping the Boilermakers find their ceiling far earlier than anyone expected? Maybe that's why.

No one would have blamed Newman had he taken the rest of the night off. He did plenty of work during the game, scoring 21 points in the second half alone and helping Purdue outscore the Golden Gophers 51-27 after halftime. The redshirt freshman from Valparaiso was 7 for 8 from the field in the second half and even banked in a 3-pointer, leading him to raise his hands in the air in semi-disbelief. Even better, all of his shots were in the flow of the offense and nothing was forced.

Newman has had big games before, but they've generally been followed by more quiet performances. Consistency is what comes next for the precocious guard.

"He has out-of-body experiences and he tries to be other people at times," coach Matt Painter said of Newman. "He's a jump shooter. He can dribble the basketball after he plays through his shot fake or he gets an angle (to the rim), there's nothing wrong with that, but he wants to be a two-way driver and do different things in traffic and he's just going to turn the ball over.

"Let (driving) be your off-season chore, but right now this is where you are. ... He's a good player, but he wants all of it and you have to play to your strengths. Tonight I thought he just took what the defense gave him. Take those 3s. ... He was really good tonight. He wants to be a good player. As a coach, you love that part of it, but when he has a little bit of success, that messes with him a little bit. He always responds to failure. But, you have some success, let's have some consistency now."

With Sasha Stefanovic out following his positive COVID-19 test, Purdue desperately needed some 3-point shooting from other sources and Newman provided it. But the Boilermakers also helped themselves even when they weren't hitting shots, turning in one of their best defensive performances of the season. Outside of an inexplicably hot shooting start for Minnesota – the Golden Gophers, hitting 28.6% of their 3s in Big Ten play coming in, made six of their first eight from deep before missing 16 of their last 20 – the Boilermakers locked down a team that can cause a lot of problems on the offensive end.

Purdue's defensive performance started with guard Eric Hunter Jr. shutting down high-scoring Minnesota guard Marcus Carr. Carr came into the game scoring 20.9 points per contest and he got into the lane repeatedly in the early going, dishing for some open 3s for his teammates. After that, however, Hunter put the clamps on and Carr finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting. The Purdue junior guard added six rebounds and seven assists and was in total command of the Boiler offense in the second half despite scoring only four points. With Newman and Trevion Williams providing plenty of scoring, Hunter was content to take a back seat and just distribute the ball to open teammates while locking down on the defensive end. That's the kind of veteran presence that raises the level of all of Purdue's young players and it's very encouraging to see that after Hunter had a tough stretch in early January.

"Eric Hunter had one of his best games since he's been here," Painter said. "Because of what he did defensively and what he did handling the basketball. He guards one of the best players in the country and does a phenomenal job. He affected the game in so many ways."

Painter wants Newman to see Hunter's performance and have the freshman know that he doesn't necessarily have to score to influence the game in a positive way. Newman could have also watched Williams for that lesson. The junior center had 17 points, but his biggest contribution was on the glass, where he had a season-high 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. He helped Purdue to a 44-27 rebounding advantage and a 21-9 margin in second-chance points, giving the Boilermakers extra possessions when their offense was struggling early. He was simply far too physical for Minnesota and he and Mason Gillis set the tone from the start. Gillis added nine rebounds and the Gophers had no answer for either Purdue frontcourt player. Once Minnesota stopped hitting 3s, it had no chance against a Purdue team that just wanted it more (and got hot from deep in its own right).

"Our gameplan was to come out hitting, come out fighting," Williams said of his team's rebounding effort. "If you're physical with them, it's tough for them to get what they want, so that was our mindset. ... It just took off from there. It was all about physicality."

Purdue has won five of its last six games, including three victories over ranked opponents. The Boilermakers have climbed into a tie for fourth in the Big Ten and are seemingly well on their way to sewing up another NCAA Tournament berth. It would help if they would find a way not to get so far behind – they trailed by as many as 14 tonight – but they've been so poised when faced with big deficits, it's easy to think that they can overcome any margin.

The Boilers are finding their way and it's young players like Ivey and Newman that are leading the charge on the team's improvement. As they get up dozens of extra shots immediately after a 20-point win over a ranked opponent, it's easy to see why that's the case.

