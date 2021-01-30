Pregame: Purdue (11-6, 6-4 Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Minnesota (11-5, 4-5)

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue basketball is back.

After a seven-day rest created by the ever-shifting Big Ten schedule during this pandemic-affected season, the Boilermakers return to Mackey Arena tonight to try to wash the sour taste out of their mouths from the 70-53 loss to No. 7 Michigan they suffered here in their most recent game. To do so, Purdue will have to go through another ranked opponent, No. 21 Minnesota, the only team to beat the Wolverines this season.

The Boilermakers welcome their neighbors to the north as a strong snowstorm blankets West Lafayette. Such a storm might make the Golden Gophers feel a little bit more at home, which would be bad news for Purdue. Minnesota's home/road splits have been stark this season as the Gophers have rolled up an 11-1 mark at Williams Arena, but are 0-4 in true road games. They shoot much worse percentages on the road than they do in Minneapolis, a trend that Purdue will have to hope continues tonight. Of course, the Boilermakers can do plenty to make sure Minnesota's road blues survive another night. Task No. 1 is slowing down Gophers guard Marcus Carr, one of the best scorers in the conference. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior is third in the Big Ten at 20.9 points per game and also dishes 5.2 assists per contest. He's a decent outside shooter, but really makes his mark going to the rim, shooting seven free throws per game, No. 6 nationally. Purdue has struggled a bit this season to keep opposing players out of the lane and although Eric Hunter Jr. will draw the assignment of guarding Carr one-on-one, it will be a team effort to keep him from taking over the game.

Even if Purdue stops Carr, there is no guarantee of victory. Minnesota lost star center Daniel Oturu to the NBA this season, but replaced him with another big man who could be in the league soon. Seven-foot Liam Robbins transferred after playing two seasons at Drake – his story is fascinating: no Division I offers out of high school, went to a prep school and dropped 60 pounds to get in playing shape – and is now one of the Big Ten's top big men, averaging 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and a league-leading 2.6 blocks. Robbins will be a tough matchup for the shorter Trevion Williams in the post and that will be a battle to keep an eye on, but the bigger problem for Purdue is that the Minnesota center can step out and shoot the 3. He's at 40% from beyond the arc and Williams and backup center Zach Edey have had trouble chasing stretch 5 types around the perimeter this year. The Boilermakers will have to be disciplined and hedge hard in ball screen coverage or the Golden Gophers could eat them alive.

Coach Matt Painter was unhappy with Purdue's effort in its loss to Michigan and the Boilers have spent the past week working to fix the issues that cropped up against the Wolverines. Painter wants his team to take better care of the ball and be more "steady" in the coach's words. That's difficult without guard Sasha Stefanovic, perhaps Purdue's steadiest player, who will miss at least two more games following a positive test for COVID-19 last week. Freshman Jaden Ivey will likely continue to get most of the minutes vacated by Stefanovic and he can help Purdue's offense run more smoothly by being more discerning in the shots he hoists from the outside. Ivey is a talented player, but there were some shots of his against Michigan that were essentially turnovers because they were taken with little chance of going in and almost no Boilers under the rim. He's a good shooter, but it hasn't translated into games as much yet and Purdue is better when he's attacking the basket.

These are two teams that are likely headed for the NCAA Tournament and both have some solid wins on their resume. It's the type of 50-50 game that likely isn't a must-win, but is certainly nice to have, especially when you're playing at home. We'll see if Purdue's week off of practice has renewed the Boilermakers' energy as they have said it will.

