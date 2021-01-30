Purdue beats No. 21 Minnesota, 81-62, following long layoff

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue erased a double-digit first-half lead and defeated No. 21 Minnesota 81-62 behind 29 points from Brandon Newman and 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds from Trevion Williams at Mackey Arena tonight.

The Boilermakers are 12-6 and 7-4 in Big Ten play. They've won five of their last six.

3 takeaways

Purdue's shooting woes continued ... until they didn't: Purdue has been a good shooting team for years and the Boilers seemed to be routinely solid in that area earlier in the season. With 19 minutes left in this game, however, the Boilermakers had gone 13 of their previous 70 from beyond the arc, good for 18.6%, over the previous 3 1/2 games. Purdue missed its first six 3-pointers against the Golden Gophers and did not make one from beyond the arc until the 18:50 mark of the second half when Mason Gillis hit one from the wing. Then, the floodgates open. Gillis's shot started a run of five straight 3s finding the net for the Boilermakers, including two apiece from freshmen Newman and Gillis. That's one way to break a slump. The fact that it happened with Sasha Stefanovic still out is an extremely positive sign for the Boilermakers. When this team has multiple shooters hitting from outside and its usual solid work inside, its ceiling is scary. Purdue was 8 for 10 from long range in the second half.

Trevion Williams solved his first-half problems: Purdue's star center has been a second-half player in recent weeks, often starting slowly before putting huge performances after halftime to help Purdue to victories. Tonight, he played a full 40 minutes, coming out with tremendous energy from the start of the game and helping Purdue stay close with outstanding work on the offensive glass to give the Boilermakers extra possessions when they were struggling offensively – he had five offensive rebounds in the first half and six for the game. With Purdue struggling from outside, there is even more pressure on the junior from Chicago and he delivered tonight, calling for the ball in the post repeatedly when the Boiler offense stalled and working hard to get good position. Purdue's poor outside shooting means lots of long rebounds and Williams grabbed plenty of them. He had his fourth double-double in five games and seventh this season.

Purdue's star center has been a second-half player in recent weeks, often starting slowly before putting huge performances after halftime to help Purdue to victories. Tonight, he played a full 40 minutes, coming out with tremendous energy from the start of the game and helping Purdue stay close with outstanding work on the offensive glass to give the Boilermakers extra possessions when they were struggling offensively – he had five offensive rebounds in the first half and six for the game. With Purdue struggling from outside, there is even more pressure on the junior from Chicago and he delivered tonight, calling for the ball in the post repeatedly when the Boiler offense stalled and working hard to get good position. Purdue's poor outside shooting means lots of long rebounds and Williams grabbed plenty of them. He had his fourth double-double in five games and seventh this season. This team is growing up fast: Coach Matt Painter said it's getting more difficult to call his team "inexperienced" now that even the freshmen have played half a season. To his point, Purdue didn't play like an inexperienced team tonight. After getting down by 14 points in the first half, the Boilermakers remained calm and kept executing on offense and defending physically on defense. Of course, getting hot from 3-point range helps, but the Boilers showed terrific poise in sticking with what was working even when they fell behind. It's even more encouraging to see freshmen like Newman, Gillis and Jaden Ivey leading the charge. The "young" Boilers aren't so young anymore and that should make the rest of the Big Ten extremely concerned.

Player of the Game: Brandon Newman

The redshirt freshman had a career-high in scoring and had 21 of his points in the second half. He went 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds, while shooting 7 of 8 overall in the second half. It was his second 20-point performance of the season. One of his 3-pointers banked in and he shrugged like Michael Jordan in the '92 Finals.

Tip-ins

Purdue is 42-7 at Mackey Arena against Minnesota. Painter is 12-1 against the Golden Gophers in West Lafayette. ... Minnesota is 11-1 at home and 0-5 in true road games. ... The game was the 800th game in the history of Mackey Arena. ... With the victory, Painter ties Harry Combes of Illinois for eighth on the all-time Big Ten wins list with 174. ... Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Purdue is 23-23 against ranked opponents. The Boilers' 23 ranked wins in that span are tied for eighth nationally with Florida State. ... Purdue was without redshirt junior guard Stefanovic, the team's second-leading scorer. The Crown Point native tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will miss at least one more game. ... Minnesota's Marcus Carr came into the game third in the Big Ten in scoring at 20.9 points per game, but had just six points on 2-for-13 shooting. ... Gillis had 11 points and nine rebounds, including 10 and six in the second half. ... The Boilermakers outrebounded Minnesota 44-27, including 17-9 on the offensive end. Purdue had 21-9 advantage in second-chance points. ... The Golden Gophers made only 4 of their final 20 3s after a 6-for-8 start.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers are back in action Tuesday when they travel to College Park, Maryland, to take on the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Maryland has faced three ranked teams in a row and won one of those games, beating Minnesota 63-49 on Jan. 23. The Boilers defeated the Terps 73-70 at Mackey Arena on Christmas behind 17 points from Brandon Newman.

