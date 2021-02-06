Halftime: No. 24 Purdue 35, Northwestern 32

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue is a better team than Northwestern.

That much was clear from the very early minutes of the teams' matchup this afternoon. Northwestern isn't a particularly efficient, it's not as athletic as Purdue and it struggles to take care of the ball.

None of that, however, means Purdue is a lock to win this game. The Boilermakers played a sloppy first half in their own right, turning the ball over six times and missing more than a few shots right at the rim. The Boilers also missed four of their first five 3-point attempts and lead just 35-32 at halftime. Jaden Ivey led the way for Purdue with 14 points on two 3-pointers and a thunderous one-handed dunk in transition. He also had five rebounds and two steals.

To Northwestern's credit, the Wildcats came in with a coherent gameplan and have stuck with it. That is, make someone else besides Trevion Williams beat them. Northwestern started a super-tall lineup that included a pair of 6-foot-10 players in Pete Nance and Ryan Young and the duo has repeatedly been sent to double-team Williams in the post as soon as he touches the ball. The double-teams have been so aggressive and big that even the Purdue junior big man, one of the best players in the country in passing out of the post was flustered in the early going. He found his rhythm as the half wore on and has two assists and several other smart passes in the first half, but is just 3 for 7 from the field for six points. There were signs late in the half that Northwestern was backing off the hard double-teams of Williams and that gave the Boiler star more room to work in the post, letting him put together a couple of baskets back to back. I'd expect Northwestern to try it intermittently in the second half and try to surprise Williams into a mistake.

This was a pretty poorly-played game on both sides in the opening minutes, with both teams giving the ball away more than they'd like. The difference was that Purdue was able to take advantage and get some baskets in transition, while Northwestern was not. At halftime, Northwestern has committed only three more turnovers than Purdue, but the Boilermakers have a 14-4 advantage in points off those miscues. Every time they've turned Northwestern over in a live-ball situation, they've pushed the pace and tried to get to the rim and that aggressiveness has been effective.

In even better news for the Boilers, Sasha Stefanovic returned to the floor in the first half and looked healthy. The Boiler guard did not start, but he played eight minutes and played relatively within himself, not trying to do too much, as coach Matt Painter cautioned that players returning from long layoffs are wont to do. The Crown Point native moved the ball well and didn't seem particularly winded after missing the last few games following a positive test for COVID-19, but he doesn't have the range from deep yet as he went 0 for 4 on 3-pointers despite some good looks. If a couple of those go down in the second half, Northwestern could have a difficult time coming back.

The bottom line is the Boilers should win this game. They have more talent and they played a better game in the first half, but they weren't perfect. If they continue to struggle taking care of the ball and Northwestern begins to capitalize on some of those opportunities, this game could change quickly. The Wildcats closed the gap late in the first half thanks to a 3-point flurry from Chase Audige, who can take over a game if he gets hot. He has 12 points at halftime and Purdue will have to slow him down to stay in front.

