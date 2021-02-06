No. 24 Purdue beats Northwestern, 75-70, behind freshmen

WEST LAFAYETTE – Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points and Zach Edey turned in his first career double-double with 12 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue to a 75-70 victory over Northwestern today at Mackey Arena.

3 Takeaways

Purdue pushed the pace: The Boilermakers clearly made it a point of emphasis to get out in transition in this game. Seemingly every time there was a turnover or a missed shot from Northwestern, Purdue pushed the ball up the court as if it had been shot out of a cannon. The Boilermakers missed far too many shots at the rim, especially in the first half, but they got a lot of shots from close range because they refused to wait around for Northwestern to catch up on defense. As a result, Purdue held a 18-11 advantage in points off turnovers. Ivey in particular is eager to get out on the break because of his creativity and athleticism in finishing around the basket and he provided the game's top highlight with a flying one-handed dunk after he had stolen the ball on the other end and gone coast to coast with it. He punctuated the dunk with a massive fist pump and shout and that seemingly helped get him on track, leading to ...

Player of the Game: Jaden Ivey

Ivey scored 14 of his points in the first half, but he came up with a couple of huge baskets at the rim down the stretch to keep Purdue in front. He went 6 of 14 from the field and added a career-high seven rebounds, plus three assists and two steals while not turning the ball over. He was the playmaker most of the afternoon for Purdue and played 36 minutes, 10 more than anyone else for Purdue except Eric Hunter Jr. (32).

Tip-ins

Purdue has won nine straight over Northwestern. The Boilermakers 133 all-time victories over the Wildcats are the program's most against any opponent. ... The win was the 350th at Purdue for coach Matt Painter. It was also his 175th Big Ten win. ... Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic played for the first time since Jan. 19. He missed three games following a positive test for COVID-19 and returned to score four points despite going 0 for 4 from the field in 15 minutes. The Crown Point native came off the bench, while Ivey got his fourth straight start. ... Northwestern has lost nine straight games following a 3-0 start to Big Ten play that included a win over now-No. 7 Ohio State. ... Mason Gillis went 4 for 4 from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the 3-point line for 11 points. ... Purdue freshmen scored 53 of the Boilers' 75 points. ... Purdue went only 6 of 15 on layups.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers are back in action Thursday when they travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota (11-7, 4-7 Big Ten) at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Purdue beat the Golden Gophers 81-62 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 30 thanks to a career-high 29 points from freshman Brandon Newman. The Gophers have lost three in a row and five of their last six after a 10-2 start to the season. Their only win in those six games is a victory over No. 4 Michigan, the only loss the Wolverines have suffered this season.

