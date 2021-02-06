Purdue freshmen lead hard-fought victory over 'Cats

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue took care of business.

There wasn't a whole lot that was pretty about the 24th-ranked Boilermakers' 75-70 win over Northwestern this afternoon – save for a few nifty finishes from Jaden Ivey – but that doesn't matter. In the Big Ten, a win is a win and Purdue will take it, especially after dropping a one-point heartbreaker to Maryland its last time out. In what could be a season-defining stretch of six straight games against unranked opponents, their longest such stretch of the season by far, the Boilermakers climbed to 1-1 with four games still remaining to really make some noise in conference play.

Although the game wasn't particularly well-played – Purdue turned the ball over 12 times, let Northwestern hang around and shot just 41% – there were more than a few aspects about which to be excited going forward. Chief among those is the continued emergence of Ivey, who is morphing into a star as the season wears on. The freshman guard had 20 points (a career-high) and seven rebounds (another career-high) in 36 minutes (would you believe it, a career-high) and helped Purdue stay in front with 10 points in 6:17 late in the first half as Northwestern was making a run.

Ivey is not a great shooter yet – he still often looks hesitant as the ball leaves his hand, as if he's trying to guide it – but he's aggressive going to the rim, pushes the ball in transition and gets a ton of tips and steals on defense because of his quickness. Minus his shooting, which should come eventually, he's the complete package.

"He gives us the ability to create a shot for himself going to the rim," coach Matt Painter said of Ivey. "I thought he did a good job tonight. He had a couple things where he got too deep (in the lane) and just jump-stopped and made a simple play. To someone watching, it looks like a very normal, simple play, but when you deal with guys that have that kind of athleticism and that kind of ability to score, they're very confident. At times they feel they can take on too much. When you draw 2-3 people, just being under control and making that next play is really going to benefit your team."

That was Ivey tonight. When Northwestern gave him more attention early in the second half off of pick-and-roll action, he calmly turned and passed to Mason Gillis for open 3-pointers twice in quick succession. He also provided one of the highlights of the game when, in the first half, he was knocked to the ground on a driving layup that missed, but recovered, raced to the other end to steal the ball and then returned to the basket, dunking with one hand and letting out an exuberant fist pump afterward. When Ivey is playing well, his emotion raises the energy level of Purdue's entire team.

"That's a hustle play," Ivey said of his dunk. "You get blocked, but you have to get back on defense because they can score the ball, too. I saw the dude (the Northwestern player receiving the pass Ivey stole), I knew he thought he was open, but I was already running fast back on defense, so I saw it and I stole it. After I stole it, the floor was open and no one was guarding me. ... No one stopped me at the basket so I just took it and the rest was history."

Ivey was not alone among Purdue freshmen in having a big game. Mason Gillis went 4 for 4 from field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range for 11 points, while Brandon Newman added 10 points. Perhaps most crucially, Zach Edey had 12 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Edey is improving by leaps and bounds as the season goes on and it was crucial for him to play big minutes (he was on the court for 23) today because Trevion Williams struggled with foul trouble much of the afternoon. Having that second center that can step in when the star is having trouble staying on the floor is what separates Purdue's front line from nearly everyone else's. It's possible that Edey will be a star in his own right some day, but for now, he's a terrific complementary piece and his rebounding especially is rapidly getting better.

"It really starts in practice, every practice we do a lot of rebounding drills, we hit each other, we go hard," Edey said of improving on the boards. "We really turn it up in practice, that way in the game we can just do the same thing. Banging with (Williams), banging with Mason, there's nobody who doesn't go for rebounds on our team, so in practice every day I'm learning how to deal with that."

Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic returned from his bout with coronavirus and played well overall, though he struggled shooting the ball. He went 0 for 4 from the field and 0 for 3 from long distance, but Painter isn't worried and said he hardly ever sees a player miss an extended period of time and then shoot well in his first game back. The good news is that Stefanovic looked healthy, played under control and got good looks. They'll fall eventually and it's important for Purdue to have him back.

dsinn@jg.net